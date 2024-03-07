The Reluctant Traveler season 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Reluctant Traveler season 2 is all set to premiere on March 8, 2024. Notably, throughout the first season, Eugene Levy visited various beautiful and intriguing destinations worldwide. These places included Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States.

The show is known for its blend of humor and Levy's charismatic presence as he engages in different activities and stays in unique hotels. Each episode features different locations and activities, thereby offering a fresh and entertaining viewing experience.

Additionally, the series received positive reviews for its entertainment value and Levy's engaging screen presence. Now, as it heads for its second installment, here's all the information you need before watching it.

What time will The Reluctant Traveler season 2 be released?

The Reluctant Traveler season 2 will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 12:00 AM ET. Notably, all the seven episodes of the show will be released altogether. Below is the release schedule of the show for all the time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:00 PM Central Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 11:00 PM Eastern Time Friday, March 8, 2024 12:00 AM Mountain Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 8, 2024 5:00 AM Central European Time Friday, March 8, 2024 6:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, March 8, 2024 7:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 10:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 2:00 PM

Where to watch The Reluctant Traveler season 2

The Reluctant Traveler season 2 will be available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+. To watch the show, one will need a subscription to the streaming giant.

What fans can expect from The Reluctant Traveler season 2

The first installment of The Reluctant Traveler sets the stage for Eugene Levy's continued adventures in traveling. Having faced and conquered many of his fears in the first season, such as dealing with poisonous snakes, harrowing helicopter rides, and swimming in freezing lakes, Levy is set to take on an even bigger journey in the second season.

Fans of the show can look forward to an exciting The Reluctant Traveler season 2, where host Eugene Levy continues his adventures by exploring various destinations across Europe. According to the Apple Press Release of the show, building on his experiences from the first season, Levy will embark on a grand tour of the continent. In his journey, he will venture from the far north to the south.

Furthermore, Viewers can expect to see him engage in various activities. This will include embracing local traditions, sampling regional cuisines, and exploring unique and remarkable hotels. Some of the specific experiences lined up for this season include celebrating Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose-tracking adventure.

Additionally, Levy will also explore his family roots in Scotland. Not only this, his eventful journey will include him enjoying French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, taking a hay bath under thatched roofs in Germany, embarking on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos, learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy, and playing soccer with renowned Spanish star in Seville.

All in all the second installment of the show promises a blend of cultural exploration, personal discoveries, and Levy's signature humor.