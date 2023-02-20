Two-time Emmy Award winner and Canadian actor Eugene Levy is set to make his comeback to television. He will soon be seen hosting Apple TV+'s new reality documentary series titled, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. The show will premiere on Friday, February 24, at 3 am ET.

The reality series will feature the 76-year-old traveling around the world as he makes his journey across Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States for the eight-episode docu-series.

Viewers will witness Levy's extraordinary adventures in the new show, which includes underwater sound baths in the Maldives and a cold treehouse hideaway in Finland. The star will be accompanied by his wife Deborah Divine and his daughter and Schitt's Creek co-star, Sarah Levy.

Monster Creative LA @MONSTER_DOT_LA . Pack your bags… with anxiety. Then check out our trailer for The Reluctant Traveller starring Eugene Levy. Thanks to our clients at Pack your bags… with anxiety. Then check out our trailer for The Reluctant Traveller starring Eugene Levy. Thanks to our clients at 🍎. https://t.co/a2RkggxZo2

The Reluctant Traveler host Eugene Levy has a net worth of $30 million

Actor, comedian, director, and producer Eugene Levy is a Canadian comedy legend and improv artist who has been in the Hollywood industry for over five decades. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the famed actor has a net worth of $30 million.

He is most popularly known for his portrayal of super-cool dad Noah Levenstein in all eight installments of the American adult comedy film series American Pie.

Levy has played nerdy-comic characters in a number of movies and television shows and is known for his thick eyebrows and vintage eyewear. With his roles in films like Bringing Down the House, Cheaper By the Dozen 2, Father of the Bride Part II, and the American Pie trilogy, he became one of the most well-liked comedians in the industry.

76-year-old acting legend, Eugene Levy was born on December 17, 1946, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He was born to Jewish parents David Levy, a foreman at an automobile plant, and Rebecca Kudlatz, a homemaker born in Glasgow, Scotland, and later shifted to Canada.

Levy also has a sibling named Fred who also co-produced Schitt's Creek. In 1977, he tied the knot with his wife, Deborah Divine. The couple then welcomed their children, Daniel Joseph Levy, a professional actor, and Sarah Levy, an actress, into the world.

In 1999, after playing Jason Biggs' father in the comedy American Pie, Eugene became a household name. He continued to feature in eight additional films of the franchise, several of which were Direct-to-DVD.

He was the only original American Pie actor to appear in every one of the eight films. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actor received $1,000,000 for his performance in the first film, $3,000,000 for the second, and $5,000,000 for the third in the adult comedy series.

In recognition of his service to the Canadian entertainment business and his numerous charity endeavors, Eugene Levy was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2011.

His innovative and distinctive writing style has also earned him a place in the entertainment industry. He has written scripts for titles including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and For Your Consideration. Levy was honored with two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Show for the Canadian television program SCTV Network 90.

As per The Famous People, the actor has earned over $100 million from eight of his movies. Levy performed as a voice actor in the Disney/Pixar animated film Finding Dory, which brought in over US$1 billion worldwide, alongside Ellen DeGeneres and Diane Keaton.

Schitt's Creek @SchittsCreek



Congratulations to creators Six years ago, Schitt’s Creek won Best Comedy Series at the #CdnScreenAwards — our first major accolade. Tonight, we could not be prouder to have won again.Congratulations to creators @danjlevy @Realeugenelevy , the entire cast and crew, and huge thanks to @theCdnAcademy! Six years ago, Schitt’s Creek won Best Comedy Series at the #CdnScreenAwards — our first major accolade. Tonight, we could not be prouder to have won again.Congratulations to creators @danjlevy & @Realeugenelevy, the entire cast and crew, and huge thanks to @theCdnAcademy! 🍁💛 https://t.co/kT7bzV0Vrx

Eugene Levy gained unparalleled fame after appearing in Netflix's series Schitt's Creek which he co-created with his son Dan Levy, who also stars in the show. The show aired over 82 episodes over six seasons between 2015 and 2020. Eugene and Dan also served as writers, stars, and executive producers of the hit show. Fred Levy, Eugene's brother, was also a producer of the show.

The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek received a whopping 15 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2020. Eugene Levy also won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor, and his son, Dan, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. The series also won an award for Best Comedy Series.

Eugene Levy will be hosting and producing Apple TV+'s, The Reluctant Traveler

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy is all set to take on a new project with The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV+.

Eugene Levy, who admits he's not a normal travel show host and isn't adventurous or well-versed in traveling, feels that the time has come for him to expand his horizons. Levy packs his luggage in the hopes that his experiences will open up a brand-new chapter in his life. As he prepares for the ultimate eye-opening journey, viewers will see him touring the most fascinating places across the globe.

The reality series will feature Eugene traveling to some of the most breathtaking places on Earth and having exhilarating local adventures with new friends. These adventures include floating on ice in Finland, meeting members of the Navajo Nation in Utah, navigating a sailboat in Lisbon, sampling Tokyo's cuisine, and exploring the Costa Rican jungle.

Eugene Levy lives in some impressive hotels throughout his journey, including the venerable Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended over the Kruger National Park in South Africa. The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy is created by Twofour for Apple TV+. Levy not only stars in it, but he is also a co-executive producer with chief creative officer David Brindley.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy season 1 is set to premiere on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 3 am ET only on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes