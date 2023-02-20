The Rock x UFC x Under Armour training shoe: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The second co-branded training shoe from Project Rock and UFC, called Project Rock x UFC BSR 3 was launched in the market on Thursday, February 16, 2023. It is available on UFCstore.com, Under Armour Brand Houses, and UA.com along with other global retailers for $100.

The BSR 3 training shoe is built to provide the power of confidence from the ground up with its cushioning support. It is specially crafted to absorb pressure and works to withstand the shock of explosive impact.

To further enhance stability and grip, the shoe's outsole incorporates integrated technology, allowing for a total of three zones of contact with the ground. Wearers will be firmly planted in training work with BSR 3, which is built to accommodate any movement. Full ground grip and airflow are provided by the lightweight outsole and supple forefoot.

Project Rock x UFC BSR 3 co-branded training shoes are available in both men's and women's sizes

Project Rock x UFC BSR 3 Co-branded Training Shoe's different profiles (Image via UFC)

BSR 3 is specially crafted for training purposes with improved forefoot flexibility along with a lightweight outsole that gives breathability, flexibility, and complete ground contact.

On the official UFC page, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said about the newest launch:

"We’re proud to engineer innovative training shoes worn and inspired by MMA warriors who compete in the greatest sport in the world."

The new Project Rock shoe has charged cushioning that helps maintain speed and momentum by limiting the amount of energy used in each step. The TriBase technology integrated into the shoe's sole provides you with three areas of contact, which results in more stability and enhanced ground control.

Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products at UFC said that BSR 3 is the next step in the evolution of these training shoes. Bleczinski added that the shoe is indicative of the partnership the company has with Johnson.

Tracey further noted that the new design is "reflective of the dedication and innovative engineering" that the team has used to create the shoes for the people of UFC.

The base element's designed mesh throughout the forefoot and its pitch-black finish across the heel are color-coordinated to create a dramatic gray, red, and black color scheme.

The mid-foot window displays the inspirational words "BLOOD.SWEAT. RESPECT." Meanwhile, the logo is emblazoned on heel straps and bootie sock fabrications are colored in brilliant red to complement the understated introduction.

The training shoe's TriBase outsole is once again dressed in scarlet, while the Charged Cushioning bottom unit underfoot sported a greyscale appearance. The latter shade is attributed over the bull skull emblem. All UFC athletes and trainers wear footwear from the BSR range or Project Rock Slides, as these brands are the Official Footwear of the organization.

The UFC logo can be spotted on the ankle strap and heel of the BSR line, which celebrates the UFC and its historic association with Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock. The design ideas in the BSR series were influenced by the brand colors of the UFC.

BSR 3 training show is now available in the market for $100 on various websites like UFCstore.com, Under Armour Brand Houses, and UA.com along with other global retailers.

