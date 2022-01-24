Project Rock x UFC BSR training shoe: Where to buy, price, and more

Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock line is joining hands with the UFC as they prepare to release their BSR training shoes. Project Rock has been launching its training shoes in collaboration with Under Armour since 2017.

Project Rock is now entering into a new partnership with UFC, and the news was made public on Dwayne Johnson’s social media accounts.

Fans are expected to get a glimpse of the collab during UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane in Anaheim, California. Both fighters and corner teams are expected to be wearing Project Rock sneakers at the event.

About Project Rock x UFC BSR training shoes, price, and more

Priced at $79, the Project Rock BSR training shoes are available on the official Under Armour website. Other products from the Project Rock range can also be purchased on the website.

The Rock inked a historic multi-year deal. While expressing his enthusiasm for the global partnership, Johnson said:

“I am proud, grateful, and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC. Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ isn’t just a catchy slogan. It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in UFC.”

UFC athletes will be presented with the brand’s Project Rock BSR training shoes and Project Rock slides. In addition, they will also receive limited-edition Project Rock x UFC co-branded BRS 2 training shoes in the summer.

Tracey Bleczinski, UFC’s Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products, shedded light on what the collaboration means for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA):

“The core mission of the Project Rock brand, to help individuals in their journey achieve greatness by equipping them with the right tools, aligns with UFC fighters’ determination, dedication, and perseverance, as they pursue greatness in their own right—both inside and outside of the Octagon”.

More About UFC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (aka UFC) is a mixed martial arts promotion company that is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American organization was started in 1993.

The company stages a single-night tournament featuring some of the best athletes skilled in different forms of martial arts like karate, jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, grappling, wrestling, sumo, and other combat sports.

