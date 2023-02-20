Summer House season 7 episode 2 release date, air time and plot

Summer House season 7 episode 2, titled A Line in the Sand, will air on Bravo this Monday, February 20, at 9 pm ET. The episode will also be uploaded on the network's website and Peacock's streaming application one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream Summer House season 7 on Fubo TV and SlingTV.

The episode will be dramatic as Mya finally confronts Lindsay about her remarks in Los Angeles, claiming that the former was trying to sleep with Lindsay's boyfriend, Carl. The confrontation might lead to another big fight between the two or might ease up the tension between Mya and Carl, who used to be very good friends before the incident.

What to expect from Summer House season 7, episode 2?

Bravo's description of the episode reads,

"Kyle and Carl finally address their issues; Mya confronts Lindsay over their tense conversation in Los Angeles; Gabby continues her pursuit of a hot prospect; Ciara joins the share house."

This week's episode of Summer House will feature not just one but two tough conversations. Besides Mya-Lindsay, Carl and Kyle will also try to reconnect and solve their differences. This is their first fight, and things might get heated between the two business partners. Kyle claimed in the previous episode that Carl has been "checked out of business" since August, hinting at his new relationship with Lindsay.

The cast will travel to the beach and play a game of cornhole, where Gabby will try to find herself a perfect match. According to her Bravo description, she is looking for a man who has a

"compatible astrological sign that allows her to finally let her guard down."

Ciara Miller will join Summer House's cast and have a fun time with them.

Recap of Summer House season 7, episode 1.

Bravo's description of the episode titled Star Spangled Feud reads,

"The housemates are back in the Hamptons; Carl and Lindsay are living their version of a real-life fairy tale; Kyle and Mya see changes in Carl and have theories behind his personality shift; three new housemates join the party."

Last week on Summer House, Kyle stated that even though Carl officiated his wedding, he could barely recognize him after his new romance with Lindsay. He discussed the same with his wife Amanda, who advised him,

"You had single Carl for so long. Just your buddy. It’s natural for things to be a little different once they start dating."

Lindsay also advised her boyfriend Carl to talk with Kyle to make things less "awkward." Paige revealed that she had sorted out her differences with Lindsay before the shooting began. Mya spoke to Carl about their past friendship. She felt that Lindsay did not talk to her as a human in Las Vegas when she accused her of flirting with Carl. He refused to weigh in on the fight and said,

"My priority is her and our relationship."

After this, Mya left the conversation in the middle. Lindsay told Carl that making boundaries with a partner is normal, and she would not feel "guilty" for the same. She explained that,

"I will not tolerate this being another summer of everything being on Lindsay."

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.

