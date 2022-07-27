The Resort cast list: Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper and others to star in Peacock series

The Resort is an upcoming dark comedy mystery series by Andy Siara and Sam Esmail. The series will premiere on Peacock on July 28, 2022, with the first three episodes available from 3 am ET onwards. The eight-parter series is a fast-paced adventure with an eerie mystery at its center.

It stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper in the lead roles of Emma and Noah, a couple who get absorbed in the Mayan mystery when they go to Oceana Vista Resort to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The series features an ensemble cast, with other known names being Debby Ryan, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol. Continue reading to learn more about the cast of The Resort.

The cast of The Resort: Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper headline as a married couple

After the Netflix mockumentary Death to 2021, Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper have again come together in the Andy Siara directorial, who is also working with Milioti for the second time since Palm Springs. On the whole, the dark comedy mystery series features an A-list cast.

In prominent roles are Luis Gerardo Méndez as the head of security at the resort, Nina Bloomgarden as Violet Thompson, Gabriela Cartol as Luna, the concierge, Skyler Gisondo as Sam Knowlston, and Nick Offerman as Murray Thompson.

In the recurring cast, Debby Ryan appears as Hannah, Sam's girlfriend. Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker star as Sam's parents, Carl and Jan Knowlston, and Michael Hitchcock and Parvesh Cheena play a couple on vacation, both named Ted.

1) Cristin Militoti as Emma

Well-known for playing the mother, Tracy McConnell, in How I Met Your Mother, Cristin Milioti is an American actress and singer. She has worked in theater productions such as That Face, Stunning, and Once. She won a Grammy for Once and was nominated for a Tony Award. She is also known for her roles in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, Palm Springs, and Made for Love.

In The Resort, Milioti will be seen in the lead role of Emma, who is married to Noah. The couple arrives at the Oceana Vista Resort to celebrate their 10th anniversary, only to get sucked into a rabbit hole of a twisted mystery.

2) William Jackson Harper as Noah

American actor and playwright William Jackson Harper is best known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on the NBC comedy The Good Place. He will be seen in the role of Noah on The Resort.

Harper made his Broadway debut in 2014, playing James Harrison and Stokely Carmichael in All the Way. His film credits include Paterson (2016), They Remain (2018), critically acclaimed films Midsommar (2019), Dark Waters (2019), and We Broke Up (2021).

In April 2020, it was announced that Harper would be narrating the Marvel audiobook series Black Panther: Sins of the King. He is also set to star in the second season of the HBO Max anthology series Love Life.

3) Skyler Gisondo as Sam Knowlston

The up-and-coming young star Skyler Gisondo will be seen in the role of Sam Knowlston, a teenage tourist who got lost 15 years ago and was never found. Emma and Noah's mysterious adventure begins when they find his 15-year-old flip phone in The Resort.

Gisondo is also known for his roles in films like Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, and Vacation, as well as TV shows like The Righteous Gemstones and Santa Clarita Diet.

The Resort premieres on July 28, 2022, only on Peacock.

