The Rig season 1 review: Is the new Prime Video sci-fi thriller series worth the watch?

The Rig season 1, a new sci-fi supernatural thriller series by David Macpherson, made its debut on Friday, January 6, 2023, exclusively on popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Meg Salter, Matthew Jacobs Morgan, and David Macpherson have served as writers for the first season of The Rig, while Alex Holmes and John Strickland have acted as directors. There are six episodes collectively in season 1. The official synopsis for the Prime Video series, released by IMDb, reads:

"A group of workers on a remote Scottish oil rig are due to return to the mainland when a mysterious fog enshrouds them and supernatural forces take hold."

Ever since the debut of The Rig season 1 on Amazon Prime video, it has garnered a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience due to its captivating storyline, direction, cinematography, and gripping performances by the lead actors in season 1.

Amazon Prime Video's The Rig season 1 merits a watch for its plot and cinematography

A fascinating and engrossing storyline

A still from The Rig season 1 (Image Via Prime Video/YouTube)

The highly exhilarating series revolves around the theme of man versus nature. The story kicks off with a crew on an oil rig getting into grave danger when a mysterious fog surrounds them. All the characters face challenges when an ancient creature called Ancestor appears.

The writers of the series have done a splendid job of creating an atmosphere of crippling tension throughout the entire series. The writing also brings forth the important message that human beings are destroying their own planet and bringing about their own destruction.

The way the writers have maintained the thrill of whether the characters will make it out alive is quite impressive. Thus, the writing of the series has added positively to the success of season 1.

Impressive direction and cinematography

A still from The Rig season 1 (Image Via Prime Video/YouTube)

It is safe to say that excellent direction and cinematography have elevated the series to another level. Directors John Strickland and Alex Holmes have done a fine job of presenting an electrifying series of events in such a way that the thrill of the sci-fi is maintained from the very beginning to the very end.

Scenes such as the one where Harish is seen explaining everything, or the one where Rose is trying to find another way to communicate with the ancient creature, or the one where Coake is trying to escape, are all directed in a brilliant manner.

The cinematographer of the series, John Lee, has also done a marvelous job of capturing intensely woven moments in the series. The framing and coloring of certain scenes is also quite impressive.

Scenes like the one where Baz sacrifices himself for the sake of humanity, are composed in an incredible manner. Hence, the cinematography of the series is one of its biggest highlights.

Engaging acting performances by the lead cast members

A still from The Rig season 1 (Image Via Prime Video/YouTube)

The two lead actors in the series were Iain Glen, who plays the role of Magnus, and Emily Hampshire, who portrays the character Rose. Both actors have done a great job of portraying their pivotal characters on-screen in the Amazon Prime Video sci-fi series.

Iain Glen has delved deep into his character and brought out all the nuances within it as he struggles to keep up with his morality and responsibility. His subtle yet powerful performance has definitely elevated the series to another level.

Emily Hampshire as Rose is a force to be reckoned with. The actress has dived deep into the character to make it come alive on screen. She is absolutely fierce, and her layered performance is another big highlight of the series' first season.

A still from The Rig season 1 (Image Via Prime Video/YouTube)

Don't forget to catch The Rig season 1, which is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes