The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1 sees Baek Soo-hyun race against time to save his son

The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1 put Baek Soo-hyun (Ji Jin-hee) in a race against time to save his son after he was kidnapped.

Front the very beginning, the show made it clear that Soo-hyun and his father-in-law were not on the greatest terms. Soo-hyun was a straightforward news anchor, at least at the beginning. So when his father-in-law asked him to bury a news report about the corruption of an assemblyman, he refused.

Instead, his father-in-law had warned Soo-hyun in The Road: Tragedy of One Episode 1. He said there were consequences for not falling in line with his plans. Of course, Soo-hyun did not care and instead continued to pursue the case that he was investigating and also reported on the same.

As a result, Soo-hyun put his son in danger. The man supposed to be his source - Yoon Dong-pil - as not leaking information for justice or the good of his heart.

This man doesn't want to go down by himself and in The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1, he has decided to use the information that he has to build an escape route for himself.

Initially in The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1, when the count down for Soo-hyun's son Yeon-woo had appeared on screen, there was a high chance that the audience believed Dong-pil to be behind it. That was, however, not the case.

Who kidnapped Yeon-woo in The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1?

The answer was not revealed in The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1, until the very end. First, the show led the audience to believe that Dong-pil did what he said he would. He wanted to use Yeon-woo as a bargaining chip to ensure that Soo-hyun would not betray him.

It was hinted that Dong-pil was betrayed by Soo-hyun before, so he was not ready to take chances this time around either. However, about an hour into the episode, when Soo-hyun got the first phone call from the kidnapper, it became apparent that Dong-pil was not the man behind Yeon-woo's kidnapping.

At this point in The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1, audiences would question if the kidnapper had anything to do with Soo-hyun's wife Eun-soo. She hid a messenger box from her husband following which she also tried to avoid multiple phone calls from someone that she had saved as Gallery in her contacts.

This woman is hiding something from her husband and when Yeon-woo went missing, the first thing she thought of was the messenger box. However, she is yet to reveal her doubts to her husband.

Soo-hyun is instead asked to pay $2.5 million in cryptocurrency in The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1. He didn't have so much money and ended up asking his father-in-law for help.

It is when his father-in-law doesn't react with worry or anxiety in The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1 that audiences begin to wonder. Was Yeon-woo's kidnapping planned to bring Soo-hyun to heels?

If that was the case, who was the caller who had blackmailed him and why? Of course, the last scene suggests that the assemblyman who Soo-hyun attacked could be behind all of this, but there is no confirmation as of now.

When Soo-hyun and Eun-soo hear from a detective, a man who seemed to know Soo-hyun as well, they are led to believe that their son is dead. They find the body of a little boy in the woods, but at the very end of The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1, it is revealed that the boy who died was Yeon-woo's friend.

This time on The Road: Tragedy of One episode 1, just as viewers doubted, Yeon-woo was safe and sound. He was asleep in his grandfather's care. It was all a setup to get Soo-hyun off the back of the rich and corrupt.

What will Soo-hyun do now and what is the secret that Eun-soo has been hiding? Watch out for upcoming episodes!

Edited by Ashish Yadav