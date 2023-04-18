The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 20 release date, plot, trailer, and more details revealed

The 20th episode of The Rookie: Feds season 1 is expected to drop on ABC on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The Rookie spinoff focuses on a special agent named Simone Clark, who joins the FBI at 48.

The series chronicles the numerous challenges she faces as part of her job whilst exploring her personal life. It has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise directed toward the plot, acting, and writing, among other things. The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting roles.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 20 will focus on the team trying to stop a killing spree

A short 30-second promo for The Rookie season 1 offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the latest episode. The new episode, titled I Am Many, will focus on the Federal Agents trying to stop death row prisoner Foster and his gang's killing spree.

Elsewhere, things get more interesting as Cutty and Ruth's relationship turns serious. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the upcoming episode:

''The Feds band together to stop death row inmate Foster and his cult following's killing spree ahead of his execution; Cutty and Ruth's relationship gets serious; Simone and Dina are forced to reconnect.''

Apart from that, other details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Burn Run, depicted Simone discovering several bodies, leading her to explore a mysterious case involving a noted entrepreneur.

With several interesting events left to be unpacked in the season, viewers can expect a thrilling conclusion to the first season. So far, there hasn't been any news regarding the show's renewal/cancellation status.

More details about The Rookie: Feds

The Rookie: Feds focuses on a fascinating woman named Simone Clark, who lands her dream job as an FBI agent at 48. It focuses on her passion and love for the job, depicting the numerous struggles that she goes through as she works on various cases. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per ABC:

''From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.''

The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts in the lead role of Simone Clark. Her performance defines the tone and tenor of the series, and she's received high praise for her portrayal of the lead character.

Apart from her, other important cast members include Frankie Faison as Cutty, Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen, James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Rookie: Feds on ABC on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

