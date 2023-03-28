What time will The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 19 air on ABC? Release date, promo, plot, and more

The Rookie: Feds, the top-rated spin-off series of ABC's The Rookie, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode 19 exclusively on the ABC TV Network. The episode is slated to release on Tuesday, March 18, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Developed by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, the procedural crime drama show has created quite a fan base owing to its thrilling plotlines and impressive cast list.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of The Rookie: Feds have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming new episode 19 of season 1 will unfold. The episode is set to follow The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 titled, Seeing Red, which saw an arresting series of incidents, entailing a high-profile case involving a group of robbers stealing a diplomatic pouch.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 19 has been titled Burn Run

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 19 plot explored

Scheduled to be released this Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 19 of the show's first season has been titled, Burn Run. The writer and director for the episode are yet to be disclosed by the network.

The official synopsis for season 1 episode 19, Burn Run, given by ABC Channel, reads:

"As Simone is doing office inventory, she uncovers a trail of bodies that leads her to investigate a case involving a reclusive business tycoon; Laura and Brendon track down an evidence thief; Carter works to prove Fortune's innocence."

The official description for the episode gives viewers clues regarding what to expect from the new episode and by the looks of it, it will be full of chilling events. The audience will witness Special Agent Simone Clark discovering a trail of dead bodies while performing office inventory.

The new episode will also showcase Agent Simone delving deep into a complex case associated with an unsociable business tycoon. In the episode, viewers will also see Brendon and Laura getting their hands on an evidence thief and Carter attempting to prove that Fortune is innocent.

Take a closer look at The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast members

The intriguing cast members for the show's first season include:

Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent

James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope

Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark

Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen

Kevin Zegers as Special Agent Brendon Acres

Felix Solis as Supervisory Special Agent Matthew "Matt" Garza

Michelle Nuñez as Special Agent Elena Flores

Courtney Ford as Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chiles

Devika Bhise as Antoinette Benneteau

Jessica Betts as Simone's love interest DJ

The show premiered on September 27, 2022, on ABC. The series' official synopsis states:

"From the executive producers of flagship series 'The Rookie' comes 'The Rookie: Feds' starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of 'The Rookie,' where Officer John Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack."

Watch episode 19 of The Rookie: Feds season 1, which will arrive on ABC on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

