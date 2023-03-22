What time will The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 air on ABC? Release date, plot, promo, and more details

The Rookie: Feds season 1, the police procedural spin-off show returns with a brand new episode 18 this Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Network. Created by Terence Paul Winter and Alexi Hawley, the crime action series has garnered a lot of popularity since its arrival on ABC, due to its riveting plotlines.

Fans of the ABC show have been eager to see how the latest episode will unfold. This comes after The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 17, titled, Payback, which featured some interesting events, including a complicated and dangerous case involving a ruthless gang leader on a mission to take revenge.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 has been titled Seeing Red

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 18 of the series' first season has been titled, Seeing Red.

The official synopsis for the new episode provides the audience with clues about what to expect from episode 18. The upcoming episode will see the entire team, along with Naomi delving deep into the case of a robbery.

The episode will showcase the team attempting to stop a high-profile international scandal when a group of deadly robbers goes on to steal an extremely important diplomatic pouch. In the episode, viewers will also witness Garza reconnecting with a friend from the past and Brendan's sponsor relapsing.

The official synopsis for season 1 episode 18, Seeing Red, reads:

"After a group of robbers steal a diplomatic pouch, Naomi and the Feds work to prevent an international counterfeit scandal; Garza reconnects with an old friend; Brendon's sponsor relapses."

The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast list

The lead cast members for season 1 of the series include:

Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent

Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark

James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope

Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen

Felix Solis as Supervisory Special Agent Matthew "Matt" Garza

Kevin Zegers as Special Agent Brendon Acres

Michelle Nuñez as Special Agent Elena Flores

Devika Bhise as Antoinette Benneteau

Courtney Ford as Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chiles

Jessica Betts as Simone's love interest DJ

The series was first released on ABC on September 27, 2022. The show's official description states:

"From the executive producers of flagship series 'The Rookie' comes 'The Rookie: Feds' starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of 'The Rookie,' where Officer John Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack."

Don't forget to catch episode 18 of The Rookie: Feds season 1, which airs on the ABC Channel this Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

