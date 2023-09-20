“The Royal Fam”: Fans gush as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal first look of their newborn son

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared a rare glimpse of their son with an exclusive family photoshoot released on September 19, 2023. The couple have named their newborn baby Riot Rose Mayers, as per the Los Angeles Times.

The two welcomed their first child RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022. The 16-month-old got a sibling on August 3, 2023.

The pictures from the latest photoshoot have gone viral online, with fans expressing their excitement about the family of four.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's trending family photoshoot has sent the internet into a tizzy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna got their family photoshoot done by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, who posted the pictures on his Instagram page on September 19, 2023.

In the photos, A$AP Rocky was seen in a green plaid shirt and a white tank top paired with jeans. Rihanna sported a denim jacket and a navy ensemble with her hair up in loose curls.

While the newborn, Riot Rose Mayers, was swaddled in a pink blanket with a matching cap, his older brother RZA Athelston Mayers wore the FENTY x Puma Avanti in aged silver, paired with a tiny leather jacket.

The couple took turns holding their babies while they posed in front of a car. In one of the pictures, Rocky is seen carrying RZA on his shoulders, while Riri holds little Riot and walks behind them.

Fans have been in a frenzy ever since the pictures were made public.

The Diamonds singer first revealed that she was having a second child with A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl performance, where she unzipped her red jumpsuit midway through, flaunting her bump in a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau, as per Entertainment News.

A representative talked about the singer's love for her children at the time, saying:

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been."

The couple have been together for a little over three years, as they revealed their relationship in November 2020.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrated RZA's first birthday earlier this year

Both parents posted a carousel of pictures of their son on his birthday. The Praise The Lord rapper took to Instagram to post a picture of RZA looking straight at the camera, as Rihanna kisses Rocky, whose back is turned towards the lens. He captioned the post:

"WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA."

The Umbrella singer also posted about her son on his birthday. She uploaded a series of pictures of her baby bump from her first pregnancy. In the caption, she wrote:

"In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me."

While talking to British Vogue in an interview, Rihanna opened up about the possibility of more kids, saying:

"Listen, I'm down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have publicly spoken about getting married yet.