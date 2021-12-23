'The Royal Treatment': 3 reasons why the Netflix film cannot be missed

Rick Jacobson's The Royal Treatment will premiere on Netflix on 20 January 2022 and will feature Disney-famed Laura Marano alongside Mena Massoud, who is known for his titular role in Aladdin. The romcom was written by Holly Hester and is produced by Maranos under their Calabrian Rhode Productions banner along with Chloe Smith.

The official synopsis for The Royal Treatment reads:

"New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?"

3 reasons why 'The Royal Treatment' cannot be missed

1) Laura Marano's performance as a singer and actor

Laura Marano is a 26-year-old American actor and singer who is known for her beginnings with Disney and her singles like Boombox, La La, and Me. She achieved widespread fame with her role as Ally Dawson in Austin & Ally. Her Netflix debut was in the Noah Centineo-starrer 2019 teen romantic comedy The Perfect Date.

With The Royal Treatment, Marano has returned to Netflix after almost 3 years and has not only acted but also sung in the film. She plays the role of an affable and self-confident hairdresser Izzie in the film, who takes a romantic interest in the prince. But their romance is not without its hurdles. Additionally, her song Dance With You has also been featured in the film.

2) Mena Massoud plays a prince again

Mena Massoud has become known for his princely looks that can be owed to his Egyptian origins and his titular role in Disney's fantasy film Aladdin. While he is all set to reprise his role as the Arabian prince in the upcoming sequel to Aladdin, he will be seen playing a different kind of prince in The Royal Treatment.

Prince Thomas is stuck obeying his family's wishes until he comes across free-spirited Izzie, who saves him from a loveless arranged marriage.

3) An early 2022 treat for the hopeless romantics

The Royal Treatment will be one of Netflix's first romantic comedies to be released in 2022. And there couldn't be a better pair than the young and fresh Laura Marano and Mena Massoud to start off the year's romance.

Despite their contrasting nature and lifestyles, Marano and Massoud's characters spark a wholesome and enjoyable chemistry that will leave viewers in awe. Thomas might be the prince but Izzie is his knight in shining armor in this film.

The Royal Treatment will premiere exclusively on Netflix on 20 January 2022.

