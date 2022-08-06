The Sandman Season 1 Episode 3: How did Johanna Constantine help Morpheus?

After the information gained by Morpheus in The Sandman Season 1 Episode 2 about the location of his tools, his quest officially begins in the third episode where he tracks down Johanna Constantine to retrieve his pouch of sand.

Jenna Coleman appears in the episode as Johanna Constantine, a character created by Neil Gaiman, who first appeared in The Sandman #13 and is a distant descendant of John Constantine, Alan Moore's character. In the Netflix adaptation, Johanna is an occultist, who has made a career out of exorcizing demons.

Johanna not only helped Morpheus find his pouch of sand but also taught him a lesson about humanity. Her witticism and astute sensibilities make for an entertaining dynamic with Morpheus. Another character introduced in this episode was Matthew, the raven voiced by Patton Oswalt.

The Sandman Season 1 Episode 3: Dream a Little Dream of Me

The episode began with a glimpse at Johanna's troubling dreams before she reached the church where she was to perform a wedding ceremony. She was also slated to exorcize the bride, who was a princess from the royal family. However, it turned out that the demon possessed the groom, who was ferociously ripped apart for the demon to come out.

Morpheus arrived on the scene and identified the demon as Agilieth, who agreed to give up the location of his tools if Johanna spared him the exorcism. She ignored his plea and sent him back to Hell to make her cut.

Thereafter, Morpheus and Johanna embarked on the quest together when the latter realized she had left the pouch at her former partner's apartment. She arrived there only to find herself in a dream where she was united with Rachel. When she was woken up by Morpheus, she found Rachel on her death bed, the pouch keeping her alive.

Morpheus took the pouch and blamed Johanna for her friend's predicament, who responded by berating Morpheus and showing him what it was like to care about a loved one. Moved by her conviction, he sprinkled some sand on Rachel and allowed her to rest in peace.

Meanwhile, Ethel's meeting with her son did not go as planned in the psychiatric hospital. He revealed that he had modified the ruby to only work for him. Additionally, despite his mother's warnings about the Sandman coming after him, he did not give up the location of the stone.

Towards the end of the second episode of The Sandman, Ethel gave the Amulet of Protection to her son so that he wouldn't go after the ruby. She quickly began to look her age before ultimately dying in front of him. Thereafter, guards at the facility exploded into pieces of flesh after their attempts to shoot John backfired due to the amulet protecting him.

The Sandman continues to amp up the gore with the third episode

The Sandman has an adult-only maturity rating due to the presence of gore, violence, nudity, substance, language, and self-harm. After the first episode's revelation of Corinthian's eyeless sockets, Episode 3 got more bloody in terms of gore, with the psychiatric facility's guards exploding and the demon tearing its way through Kevin's body.

Matthew, the raven's introduction also made for an interesting contrast with Morpheus' gloomy disposition, and the banter between the two is bound to entertain viewers over the upcoming episodes.

Overall, the show continued to stun viewers with its graphics. Gaiman's legacy continued to be visible in the adaptation, with the diversity of themes of religion, history, and philosophy explored in the fantasy drama.

