The Smart Tire Company on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, founders and all about flat-free tires

Shark Tank Season 13 is set to showcase a unique business deal in the upcoming episode. The Smart Tire Company founders will introduce sharks to tires that need no air.

Using space-age materials and NASA technology, The Smart Tire Company makes robust tires that apparently won’t puncture. The "Smart" in the company’s name stands for "Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology."

The official synopsis of The Smart Tire Company on Shark Tank reads:

“Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, introduce their out-of-this-world product made from space-age materials that they hope will replace a goods patented before the lightbulb.”

The founders of The Smart Tire Company

Earl Cole (CEO) and Brian Yennie (CTO) will appear on Shark Tank to showcase their product. The founders have drawn inspiration from lunar rover’s tires developed by NASA’s Glenn Research Center and Goodyear.

The tires are made from shape memory alloys that make them long-lasting and lightweight. The founders are set to launch bicycle tire METL that lessens plastic waste and is sustainable.

Cole and Yennie want the help of sharks to invest and speed up their launch by the end of this year.

What is the cost of smart tires?

The Smart Tire Company will launch their first product METL this year. Their website has not yet revealed the cost, however, their FAQ section has some information about the same.

It reads:

“Our initial products will be more of a premium within their markets, comparable to a high performance or racing tire. This is due primarily to the high cost of NiTinol.”

It also mentioned that the technology, which The Smart Tire Company is using, has been developed for over seven years with a whopping budget of millions of dollars.

When will ‘Shark Tank’ episode 12 air?

The new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 is all set to air on Friday, January 7, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

In addition to The Smart Tire Company, Shark Tank Episode 12 will also showcase three more products, including Black Sands, Candi and Snactiv.

This time, the guest shark will be critically-acclaimed actor, comedian, TV personality, entrepreneur and investor Kevin Hart.

He will join the panel consisting of sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary.

Edited by Danyal Arabi