The Strays cast list and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming British thriller, The Strays, is expected to be released on February 22, 2023 at 3 am ET. The film narrates the story of how an affluent woman's upper middle-class life is upended when two strangers arrive in her town.

The film is helmed by actor, writer, and filmmaker Nathaniel Martello-White, who is known for his work in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008), Cla'am (2017). With The Strays, he is all set to make his directorial debut.

The official description for The Strays reads,

"A Black woman's meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town."

Netflix Tudum revealed a few details on what to expect from the movie's plot,

"A light-skinned Black woman struggling among London's working class abruptly runs away from her problems. Eighteen years later, she’s living the picture-perfect life in a posh town with a husband and two children. Her accent, name and hair are all different now, and she strives for her and her family to live as affluently as possible."

It continues,

"But the facade is starting to crack: She keeps spotting two people in her white suburban neighborhood who she’s convinced don’t belong there. The menacing sightings drive her to her wit’s end. But who are they? And why do they get under her skin so much?"

The Strays on Netflix: Ashley Madekwe plays the lead in Nathaniel Martello-White's debut psychological thriller

1) Ashley Madekwe as Neve Williams aka Cheryl

Known for her breakthrough performances in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Revenge, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, British actress Ashley Makedwe portrays the role of Neve in this edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller. She has previously collaborated with Netflix on their 2019 hit series, The Umbrella Academy.

As per the official character sketch,

"Neve is a light-skinned Black woman who’s well respected in her upscale, predominantly white community, but she still strives to be accepted. She’s also desperate to control her teenage children. As Neve grapples with what she perceives as a threatening new presence in town, her carefully curated life spins out of control."

2) Jorden Myrie as Marvin aka Carl

Known for Dancing in the Dark (2010) and Shepherd's Delight (2020), Jorden Myrie was selected as one of Screen Daily's Stars of Tomorrow in 2022.

In The Strays, he will be seen portraying the role of Marvin. As per the official character description,

"Newly hired school janitor Marvin strikes up a friendship with Neve’s son, Sebastian, despite her objections. Away from the prying eyes of Neve, Marvin shows Sebastian how to smoke a cigarette and even steps in to help him get revenge on a school bully. But Marvin, despite being friendly to Sebastian, isn’t who he seems."

In an interview with The Screen Daily, he talked about his character in The Strays as “way more menacing” than any he has played to date.

3) Bukky Bakray as Abigail aka Dione

Known for her emerging performance in her 2019 debut film, Rocks, Bukky Bakray essays the role of Abigail in The Strays.

She won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2021 and is the youngest recipient of the award. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading role as well.

As per the official character description,

"Abigail infiltrates Neve’s family by getting a job working for Neve’s husband and befriending their daughter, Mary. But Abigail lashes out at her new friend — apparently out of jealousy of her home life."

4)Samuel Small as Sebastian

Samuel Small plays Sebastian, Neve's son, in the movie. His character description reads,

"Sebastian is confused and frustrated by his mother’s attempts to control who he sees and what music he listens to. He’s thankful to meet Marvin, who teaches him how to handle things he wouldn’t be able to otherwise. But something about his mom’s reactions to Marvin seem off, and he’s not sure why."

Samuel Small's first memorable role was in Game of Thrones as Varys’ “little birds”. He has also appeared in the teen series So Awkward and the mini-drama series The Nest.

Besides this, The Strays also features Maria Almeida and Justin Salinger in pivotal roles.

The Strays premieres on February 22, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes