Netflix's latest psychological thriller, The Strays, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 3 am ET. The film tells the story of a young woman leading a seemingly perfect modern-day life.

However, her life takes a shocking turn when she encounters a strange couple at odd times. Things get worse when the people around her refuse to believe her. The movie stars Ashley Madekwe in the lead role and many others portraying important supporting roles.

The Strays on Netflix: Trailer, plot, and more details explored.

On January 26, 2023, Netflix released the official trailer for The Strays, offering a peek into the terrifying moments set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with an intriguingly mysterious background score and a voiceover that says:

''Welcome to our home.''

The trailer then goes on to depict several creepy moments involving a man and a woman that protagonist Neve seems to encounter very often. It has an almost surreal and haunting tone that fans of atmospheric horror and psychological thriller would certainly love. Here's a brief description of the movie, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''Is Neve living the perfect life? Or a perfect lie? In the British social thriller The Strays, by actor, writer and filmmaker Nat Martello-White, one woman’s meticulously crafted upper-middle-class life begins to break when two strangers arrive in town. Martello-White’s debut feature, starring Ashley Madekwe (Salem, The Umbrella Academy), explores the intersections of class identity and internalized racism.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a profoundly atmospheric psychological horror thriller that explores some of the most complex facets of the human mind. The trailer does not seem to have a lot of gore and violence, so the impact relies on character, mood, and tone.

More details about The Strays cast and crew.

Ashley Madekwe portrays the lead role of Neve in The Strays. Neve seems to encounter a strange man and a woman at different times, which has turned her life into a nightmare.

To make things worse, nobody around her seems to believe her claims. The narrative is majorly told from her perspective, and her character defines the film's thematic elements.

Ashley Madekwe looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, capturing her character's paranoia, fear, and tension convincingly without ever going over the top. Viewers can expect a haunting performance from the actress.

Apart from The Strays, Ashley Madekwe has starred in quite a few movies and TV shows like Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Revenge, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, among many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other actors playing pivotal supporting/minor roles, like Jorden Myrie as Marvin, Bukky Bakray as Abigail, Maria Almeida as Mary, Justin Salinger as Ian, Samuel Small as Sebastian, and more.

The movie is written and directed by debutante Nathaniel Martello-White. Martello-White's acting credits include One Dollar, I Hate Suzie, Hard Boiled Sweets, and Silent Night, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch The Strays on Netflix on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 3 am ET.

