The Strays review: Shadow of Get Out looms large, perhaps too large

The Strays is Netflix's latest entry into its ever-expanding and often underwhelming catalog of original thrillers. This new film by debutant Nathaniel Martello-White was released on February 22, 2023.

With nearly 100 minutes on hand, the film builds up well and has a lot to say, but still manages to somewhat undo the good by the time it reaches its uncomfortable finale.

Starring Ashley Madekwe in the lead role as Neve, or Cheryl, which is also kind of the purpose of the entire story, the film is purposefully positioned in a place that would tackle racism, have class commentary, and evoke a sense of horror in the dark acts of human classification.

On paper, this is quite the perfect subject matter, as depicted by Jordan Peele in his most successful film to date, Get Out. However, sadly enough, The Strays, despite having remnants of Get Out all over it, is nowhere close to the film.

* Warning- Spoilers ahead.

The Strays review: A good build-up, a disappointing conclusion

It is not hard to come by a horror film with a social message in the packed times of OTT releases and socially aware filmmaking. Following the lines of Get Out, The Strays is another foray into the world of supposed class conflict.

At the heart of the story is Ashley Madekwe's Neve, who is introduced in a rather beautifully edited sequence. She is a light-skinned black woman who left behind her heritage and identity to embrace the "white," giving rise to the central conflict of the story.

Her posh lifestyle, which seemed manicured to perfection, is suddenly interrupted when she spots two figures following her. Yes, it sounds extremely different from Jordan Peele's masterpiece, but it would not take an expert to see how the footprints of Get Out are all over the place, thematically.

While this is not a bad thing in itself, it prevents The Strays from finding its own identity, especially with a storyline that is subpar to the film that probably inspired it. Nathaniel Martello-White's lack of experience is also quite visible in some of these parts.

The film begins well and seems to have a lot to say. The initial build-up is good enough to hook in almost all viewers, and its impressive visuals, something that Netflix specializes in, are also another factor affecting this attraction of a cinema.

But things start to get sloppy as the film crosses the halfway mark. It is interesting to see the sudden change in perspective as viewers get to witness the events through the eyes of Carl (Jorden Myrie) and Dione (Bukky Bakray).

There are also a few more tricks for the building finale, but none of them are convincing enough to match the initial build-up.

This muddled content is all the more visible when the film reaches its hour mark and fails to deliver anything remotely thought-provoking or introspective at the end, leaving things unsavory.

The strong acting performances, great sound design, and the beautiful English landscape may be enough for some to engage in this new drama, but for most, it will be another underwhelming entry into the already stuffed world of OTT films.

The Strays is now streaming on Netflix.

