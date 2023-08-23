The Summer I Turned Pretty: Is Jeremiah bisexual in the series? Explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a captivating tale by Jenny Han that has successfully transitioned from book pages to the screen. Originally a book series, it has been adapted for Prime Video, drawing viewers worldwide. With rich characters and engaging storylines, the adaptation has breathed life into Han's vivid literary world.

One question has been buzzing in the minds of viewers and readers alike: Is Jeremiah bisexual in The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series? This query stems from the noticeable shift in Jeremiah's character between the book and its televised rendition.

To provide a brief answer before we delve deeper: In the TV adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jeremiah is portrayed as bisexual. However, in the book series, he is characterized as straight. This change has added a fresh dimension to the character and sparked discussions about modern representation.

The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series' interpretation of Jeremiah

Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah on screen, has caught the attention of fans with his portrayal. In the TV series, Jeremiah is not just the charming boy-next-door; he's a character with depth, navigating his feelings and attractions. Jeremiah's interactions reveal his attraction to both genders.

For instance, during an episode at Belly's birthday party, a flirtatious exchange with a boy named Luke culminates in a passionate kiss. This adaptation's choice to present Jeremiah as queer has added layers to his character, allowing the narrative to explore more diverse themes.

In contrast to the TV series, the books present Jeremiah as a character with an exclusively heterosexual orientation. He is deeply infatuated with Belly, and the narrative does not indicate any romantic interest toward the same gender.

This distinction between the two portrayals has become a significant talking point among fans, leading many to revisit the books and reanalyze Jeremiah's character with fresh eyes.

Reason behind the shift

Why the shift in Jeremiah's sexuality from book to screen? Jenny Han, the author and a significant force behind the TV adaptation, shed some light on this decision.

In an interview with TV Line, Han mentioned that if she were writing the story today, Jeremiah might have been bisexual. She highlighted that the character has always been depicted as open-minded, comfortable in his skin, and indicative of modern explorations of identity.

Han further elaborated on the show's version of Jeremiah, describing him as "sexually fluid" and someone still discovering his identity.

Gavin Casalegno's perspective on this change is both insightful and appreciative. He praised Jenny Han for updating her work to resonate with contemporary times. Speaking to Seventeen Magazine, Casalegno lauded Han's decision, emphasizing the importance of such representation in media. He poignantly summarized Jeremiah's ongoing journey of self-discovery, stating:

"Jeremiah is always... figuring out, more and more, who he is, and that's just a part of him."

The transformation of Jeremiah's character in The Summer I Turned Pretty TV adaptation has instigated meaningful conversations on representation, identity, and growth. By introducing this change, the creators have allowed viewers to engage with the story on a deeper level.

Whether you're a fan of the books, the series, or both, it's evident that The Summer I Turned Pretty continues to resonate, challenging and enchanting audiences with its nuanced portrayal of youth and love.