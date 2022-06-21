Who is Gavin Casalegno dating? All about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star's girlfriend

Gavin Casalegno gained recognition for his performance as Jeremiah Fisher on Amazon Prime Video’s brand new show, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Casalegno has earned a huge fan base online and his fans are curious to find out about his personal life. The actor has been in a relationship for five years. Read on to know more about his partner.

Everything about Gavin Casalegno’s girlfriend

Gavin Casalegno has been romantically involved with Larsen Thompson for five years. Thompson is a well-known dancer, actress, and model. She has worked as a background dancer on several reality shows.

Larsen has also appeared on shows like The Fresh Beat Band, Shake It Up, Radio Disney Music Awards, and Kids Teen Choice Awards.

Larsen learned classic and tap dancing when she was four and became an expert in contemporary and hip-hop. She has worked as backup dancer for many popular personalities like Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, and others.

The 21-year-old is currently signed to Next Models Worldwide and has been featured in many magazines. She has appeared in commercials for some famous brands like Target, McDonald's, Nintendo, and more.

Thompson also operates a YouTube channel with around 74,000 subscribers. She is also active on Instagram with around 693,000 followers. Her posts mostly feature her photoshoots and red carpet appearances with Casalegno.

In brief, about Gavin Casalegno

Born on September 2, 1999, Gavin had a brother, Logan, and a younger sister, Ashlyn. Following his graduation, he joined Young Actors House and attended Cathryn Sullivan Acting for Film.

Casalegno enrolled in another drama school, Hartt & Soul, and in Toni Cobb Brock Intensive Acting Camp. He made his acting debut when he was 7 and appeared in a few projects.

Gavin Casalegno has appeared in a few movies and TV series (Image via gavincasalegno/Instagram)

He made his first television appearance with Chase in 2010. He played the Cole Jackson in the 2017 film Nine Seconds, followed by Reed in the action-horror movie The Unhealer. He then appeared as Trevor Strand in Walker.

Gavin also played young Damon in The Vampire Diaries and Young Shem in Noah. Casalegno is also a model signed to Next Model Management.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Release Date, Cast, and more

Based on a novel by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic drama. It premiered on June 17, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

It features Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott in the lead roles.

It follows Isabel “Belly” Conkin, played by Tung, who reunites with her friends and brothers Jeremiah and Conrad during an annual summer vacation at their family friends’ beach house, and gets caught in a love triangle.

