The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 release date, air time, plot, and more

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 am PT/3 am ET, as per The Review Geek. The coming-of-age drama series tells the story of a young girl who's caught up in a love triangle involving two brothers.

It depicts their relationships as the three teenagers experience love and heartbreak during an unforgettable summer. The series features Lola Tung in the role of protagonist Isabel, with numerous others playing key supporting characters. It is helmed by noted author Jenny Han.

The Summer I Turner Pretty season 2 episode 5 promises to be riveting

Amazon Prime Video is yet to release a promo or preview for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5. Titled Love Fool, the upcoming episode is expected to be quite an emotional one as it seems like one of the teenagers' feelings is about to get hurt.

The previous episode, titled Love Game, depicted the situation at the beach house. The teen gang didn't want the property to be sold off, but Julia had other ideas. It depicted how Julia managed to trick the teenagers into selling off the house.

Viewers can expect more drama to unfold in the new episode as the series has arrived at a critical juncture. With a few more episodes left, it'll be interesting to see how Isabel and the other teenagers' lives pan out. So far, the reviews for the ongoing second season have been extremely positive, with many critics praising the writing, performances by the actors, and storyline, among other things.

More details about The Summer I Turned Pretty plot and cast

The Summer I Turned Pretty revolves around the life of a young and enthusiastic teenage girl who gets caught up in a heartbreaking love triangle involving two brothers during a memorable summer vacation.

It explores their relationship with each other and how the teenagers tackle the various challenges pertaining to adolescence, first love, and heartbreak, among various other things. Check out Amazon Prime Video's official description of the ongoing second installment:

''Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same.''

The synopsis further states,

''When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.''

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin in the lead role. Lola's nuanced performance as Isabel has been one of the major highlights of the series and she continues to impress viewers and critics in the second season.

Starring alongside her in other crucial supporting roles are actors like Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Kyra Sedgwick as Julia, and many others.

Don't forget to catch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 28, 2023.