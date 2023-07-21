The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4 recap: Why did Julia trick the teenagers? 

Season 2 Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty saw the beach house in jeopardy. While the teenagers didn't want it to get sold, Julia was hell-bent on getting rid of it. Julia did not live in that part of the country and didn't care too much about the house.

This episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty titled Love Game saw Julia tricking the teenagers to get the house sold. Written by Scarlett Curtis, it was released on July 21, 2023.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4 recap: Is there going to be a love triangle again?

After Conrad's severe panic attack, Steven asked him what went wrong. Conrad shared the good news that he had been selected for Stanford but was unsure if leaving Jeremiah alone would be a good idea. The following day, all the teens were greeted by Julia and her kid, Skye.

Jeremiah and Conrad wanted to ruin the open house event but didn't have a plan. Julia wanted them to leave. In a private conversation, Conrad explained to Julia that the beach house was important to them but Julia was unfazed. The teenagers had to do something to stop the house's sale.

They try shooing off guests and ultimately their plan works. Julia had to cancel the event due to a faulty air conditioner. It looked like Steven was involved in this scheme. Julia told the teenagers to leave the place until the issue was solved. The teens then left for the boardwalk. They even took Skye with them.

Soon the youngsters formed two teams. Team Belly (Belly, Taylor, and Skye) and Team Conrad (Conrad, Jeremiah, and Steven). The two teams played a number of games. Belly had a flashback of some moments that took place in the same place when she and Conrad were thirteen.

Belly was spending quality time with both Conrad and Jeremiah. Viewers might get to see a love triangle again like in season 1. Meanwhile, Laurel met with Cleveland in New York. Back on the boardwalk, the two teams were still playing their games. Conrad's team won.

Since Team Belly lost, Belly was supposed to get on a ride called Tower of Terror. Jeremiah joined Belly on the ride and Belly realized that no matter what happened, Jeremiah was always there for her.

In the end, the teenagers returned to the home to find it completely empty. There was no furniture or anything else. Julia had tricked them. While they were away, she had been preparing for the sale of the house. The teenagers were devastated.

The Summer I Turned Pretty synopsis

According to an Amazon Studios press release, the official synopsis of The Summer I Turned Pretty reads,

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Minnie Mills as Shayla, David Iacono as Cam, Rain Spencer as Taylor, Elsie Fisher as Skye, and Kyra Sedgwick as Julia.