The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 is expected to air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 4, at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET. The series depicts the relationship between a young girl and two teenage boys who get caught up in a love triangle during a summer vacation.

The series stars Lola Tung in the lead role as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, alongside numerous others essaying major supporting characters. The show, created by noted author Jerry Han, has generally received positive reviews from fans and critics around the world.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 promo, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

An official promo/trailer/preview for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 has not yet been released by Prime Video, but based on the title and various reports online, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to focus on the aftermath of what happened to the beach house. The teenagers are now expected to return home. Conrad might look to access his trust fund with the help of lawyers.

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Love Fool, depicted the gang going back to a familiar spot after they were forced to move out of the beach house by Aunt Julia. They were absolutely devastated and it'll be interesting to see how they'd react to the situation.

There are quite a few more episodes left in the ongoing season, and viewers can expect more drama in the coming few weeks. Critics' reviews for the current season have been quite positive, with many praising its storyline, performances by the cast, and writing, among numerous other things.

In brief, about The Summer I Turned Pretty plot and cast

The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the intriguing story of a young girl named Isabel "Belly" Conklin, whose life takes a dramatic turn during a summer vacation when she gets involved in a love triangle involving two teenage brothers. It depicts their relationship whilst also focusing on the numerous phases that they go through during their adoloscence. Check out Amazon Prime Video's official synopsis of the show's season 2:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same."

The description further continues:

"When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The show stars young actress Lola Tung in the lead role as Belly, and her performance has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The supporting cast features several other highly talented actors like Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, and many more.

Viewers can stream the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 4.