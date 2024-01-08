The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 was released on July 14, 2023, and ran for eight episodes in total, unlike the first season, which boasted seven episodes. In the sequel, Belly faces a summer full of uncertainties, starting off with the Fisher brothers vying for her heart. The season also sees Susannah’s illness returning and an unexpected threat.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 has proven to be another outstanding installment, well-received by fans globally. Additionally, it sets the stage for the ultimate finale, the third season, promising a complete adaptation of Janny Han’s third book from the trilogy.
In keeping up with the tradition, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 presented heart-rending songs, curating a playlist that speaks to the hearts of romance enthusiasts. The show maintains its enchanting soundtrack, offering a captivating experience for the love-struck audience.
Every song in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
Episode 1: "Love Lost"
- See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) by Tyler, the Creator
- This Love (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Big Energy by Latto
- In the Party by Flomili
- I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing by Aerosmith (covered by Milo’s band)
- Please Tell Me Why by Lit (covered by Milo’s band)
- Biddie Bop by Chel Strong
- Diamonds and Bands by Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder & Jermain Brown
- Driver’s License by Olivia Rodrigo
- Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow) by Lil Nas X
- Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Save Your Tears by The Weeknd
Episode 2: "Love Scene"
- Steal My Girl by One Direction
- Don’t Leave Me in the Rain by Hatchie
- Coffee Breath by Sofia Mills
- Hey Stephen by Taylor Swift (Steven’s ringtone)
- Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat by Del Water Gap
- Deja Vu by Olivia Rodrigo
- Invisible String by Taylor Swift
- I’m Kissing You by Des’ree
Episode 3: "Love Sick"
- IN MY BAG by Warren Hue & tobi lou
- Bunny Is A Rider by Caroline Polachek
- Mayonnaise by The Smashing Pumpkins
- Pink + White (Live at Electric Lady) by Remi Wolf
- Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac
- Circles by Mac Miller
- Sometimes by Juice WRLD
Episode 4: "Love Game"
- Don’t Take the Money by The Bleachers
- Edamame (feat. Rich Brian) by bbno$
- Players by Coi Leray
- Never Really Over by Katy Perry
- Sweet Nothing by Taylor Swift
- Side to Side (feat. Nicki Minaj) by Ariana Grande
- The Distance by CAKE
- Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N Roses
- Cola by CamelPhat & Elderbrook
- Go Home by Angel Olsen
Episode 5: "Love Fool"
- Goodbye by Cage the Elephant
- GOODBYE by BROCKHAMPTON
- Nikes by Frank Ocean
- Moon River by Frank Ocean
- Do You Like Me? by Daniel Caesar
- Homesick by HUNNY
- Heaven by Niall Horan
- Die for You by Joji
- I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro) by The Kid LAROI
Episode 6: "Love Fest"
- Delicate by Taylor Swift
- Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig [8-bit Button Masher Remix] by Phoenix
- Oh Boy (feat. Juelz Santana) by Cam’Ron
- Doin’ Time by Sublime
- New Gold (feat. Bootie Brown & Tame Impala) by Gorillaz
- Easy on Them Turns by Baird
- Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus
- Treat Me by Chlöe
- All the Small Things by blink-182
- BILLIE EILISH LEGENDS MIX. (feat. Ludacris, Busta Rhymes) by Armani White
- Boys Don’t Cry by Anitta
- Snow on the Beach by Taylor Swift
Episode 7: "Love Affair"
- Prototype by Outkast
- Mended by Vera Blue
- Want It Bad by Nigo & Kid Cudi
- Last Nite by The Strokes
- Summer’s End (Live) by Phoebe Bridgers
- O.K. Meet Me Underwater by Jay Som
- Free Fallin by Tom Petty
- Dream About You (feat. Halima) by Bien et Toi
- Tiebreaker by The Head and the Heart
Episode 8: "Love Triangle"
- Found Out About You by the Gin Blossoms
- Happy Together by Floor Cry
- Hold My Head by Kenny Beats
- Ordinary Pleasure by Toro y Moi
- I Can’t Help But Feel by Surfaces
- How to Disappear by Lana del Ray
- Bigger Than the Whole Sky by Taylor Swift
- Nobody Sees Me Like You Do by Japanese Breakfast
- Xo by Beyoncé
- Exile by Taylor Swift
- Claws by Charli XCX
- Love Again by Dua Lipa
Plot Summary
In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Belly faces the aftermath of her complex relationship with the Fisher brothers during their annual retreat at Cousins Beach. The sequel delves deep into the intricate emotions and challenges that follow her romantic choices.
Besides their intertwined love triangle, Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah discover that Susannah’s cancer returns. While Susannah is not sure if her summer will be the same again, her estranged sister, Julia, threatens the future of her beloved house. In this difficult time, Belly decides to unite everyone to fight as a team to save the only place that makes the summer truly meaningful.
Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
Like the previous season, all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Included with a Prime membership, a Prime Video subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Besides, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, the streaming giant offers a diverse range of shows including Gossip Girl, Riverdale, Smallville, and more.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 and beyond as 2024 progresses.