The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 was released on July 14, 2023, and ran for eight episodes in total, unlike the first season, which boasted seven episodes. In the sequel, Belly faces a summer full of uncertainties, starting off with the Fisher brothers vying for her heart. The season also sees Susannah’s illness returning and an unexpected threat.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 has proven to be another outstanding installment, well-received by fans globally. Additionally, it sets the stage for the ultimate finale, the third season, promising a complete adaptation of Janny Han’s third book from the trilogy.

In keeping up with the tradition, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 presented heart-rending songs, curating a playlist that speaks to the hearts of romance enthusiasts. The show maintains its enchanting soundtrack, offering a captivating experience for the love-struck audience.

Every song in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Episode 1: "Love Lost"

See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) by Tyler, the Creator

This Love (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Big Energy by Latto

In the Party by Flomili

I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing by Aerosmith (covered by Milo’s band)

Please Tell Me Why by Lit (covered by Milo’s band)

Biddie Bop by Chel Strong

Diamonds and Bands by Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder & Jermain Brown

Driver’s License by Olivia Rodrigo

Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow) by Lil Nas X

Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Episode 2: "Love Scene"

Steal My Girl by One Direction

Don’t Leave Me in the Rain by Hatchie

Coffee Breath by Sofia Mills

Hey Stephen by Taylor Swift (Steven’s ringtone)

Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat by Del Water Gap

Deja Vu by Olivia Rodrigo

Invisible String by Taylor Swift

I’m Kissing You by Des’ree

Episode 3: "Love Sick"

IN MY BAG by Warren Hue & tobi lou

Bunny Is A Rider by Caroline Polachek

Mayonnaise by The Smashing Pumpkins

Pink + White (Live at Electric Lady) by Remi Wolf

Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac

Circles by Mac Miller

Sometimes by Juice WRLD

Episode 4: "Love Game"

Don’t Take the Money by The Bleachers

Edamame (feat. Rich Brian) by bbno$

Players by Coi Leray

Never Really Over by Katy Perry

Sweet Nothing by Taylor Swift

Side to Side (feat. Nicki Minaj) by Ariana Grande

The Distance by CAKE

Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N Roses

Cola by CamelPhat & Elderbrook

Go Home by Angel Olsen

Episode 5: "Love Fool"

Goodbye by Cage the Elephant

GOODBYE by BROCKHAMPTON

Nikes by Frank Ocean

Moon River by Frank Ocean

Do You Like Me? by Daniel Caesar

Homesick by HUNNY

Heaven by Niall Horan

Die for You by Joji

I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro) by The Kid LAROI

Episode 6: "Love Fest"

Delicate by Taylor Swift

Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig [8-bit Button Masher Remix] by Phoenix

Oh Boy (feat. Juelz Santana) by Cam’Ron

Doin’ Time by Sublime

New Gold (feat. Bootie Brown & Tame Impala) by Gorillaz

Easy on Them Turns by Baird

Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus

Treat Me by Chlöe

All the Small Things by blink-182

BILLIE EILISH LEGENDS MIX. (feat. Ludacris, Busta Rhymes) by Armani White

Boys Don’t Cry by Anitta

Snow on the Beach by Taylor Swift

Episode 7: "Love Affair"

Prototype by Outkast

Mended by Vera Blue

Want It Bad by Nigo & Kid Cudi

Last Nite by The Strokes

Summer’s End (Live) by Phoebe Bridgers

O.K. Meet Me Underwater by Jay Som

Free Fallin by Tom Petty

Dream About You (feat. Halima) by Bien et Toi

Tiebreaker by The Head and the Heart

Episode 8: "Love Triangle"

Found Out About You by the Gin Blossoms

Happy Together by Floor Cry

Hold My Head by Kenny Beats

Ordinary Pleasure by Toro y Moi

I Can’t Help But Feel by Surfaces

How to Disappear by Lana del Ray

Bigger Than the Whole Sky by Taylor Swift

Nobody Sees Me Like You Do by Japanese Breakfast

Xo by Beyoncé

Exile by Taylor Swift

Claws by Charli XCX

Love Again by Dua Lipa

Plot Summary

In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Belly faces the aftermath of her complex relationship with the Fisher brothers during their annual retreat at Cousins Beach. The sequel delves deep into the intricate emotions and challenges that follow her romantic choices.

Besides their intertwined love triangle, Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah discover that Susannah’s cancer returns. While Susannah is not sure if her summer will be the same again, her estranged sister, Julia, threatens the future of her beloved house. In this difficult time, Belly decides to unite everyone to fight as a team to save the only place that makes the summer truly meaningful.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Like the previous season, all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Included with a Prime membership, a Prime Video subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Besides, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, the streaming giant offers a diverse range of shows including Gossip Girl, Riverdale, Smallville, and more.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 and beyond as 2024 progresses.