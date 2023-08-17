Will there be a 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 episode 8? Explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 14, 2023. Season 1 of the show, representing a coming-of-age story, was a huge success among viewers and the second season is also shaping up to be the same. With episode 7 released on August 11, 2023, fans are now preparing for the series to come to an end.

The show will have an eighth episode, which is scheduled to be released on August 18, 2023. This will be the season finale.

The eighth episode of the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is titled Love Triangle, indicating that it will primarily revolve around the love triangle between Belly (played by Lola Tung), Conrad (played by Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (played by Gavin Casalegno).

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Season 2 of the show.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 episode 8 is expected to tie up loose ends: The story so far

Inspired by Jenny Han's novel trilogy of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty explores how Belly navigates growing up and falling in love. At the heart of the show is a love triangle between Belly and two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Throughout Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, viewers saw Belly trying to put on a brave face. However, in episode 6, titled Love Fest, after her emotional turmoil reaches a crashing point, she finally chooses between Conrad and Jeremiah.

Episode 6 saw Belly and Jeremiah almost get together against Taylor Swift's Delicate playing in the backdrop. The two were seen playfighting in the pool with a chance for Jeremiah to kiss Belly. However, the suspense was maintained, with Belly also knowing that Conrad has feelings for her.

Pop Base @PopBase First preview of ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ featured on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’



pic.twitter.com/EnvaCRdGjM First preview of ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ featured on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’

Episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty saw the beach house crisis get solved. Finally, Conrad and Jeremiah succeeded in keeping their cherished seaside cottage. When they called their father Adam for assistance, he arrived right away to take charge of the problem.

He simply purchased the house from Julia because she had no intention of keeping it. Adam wanted to do everything in his power to ensure the happiness of his sons.

Episode 7 also settled a crisis for Belly, who was confused about her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad. She finally chose Jeremiah after rising tensions between them in episode 6. Belly made her decision with no ambiguity. She informed Conrad as well as Jeremiah about this.

Belly and Jeremiah had a passionate kiss in the parking lot as the episode came to a close. But as soon as they were through, they noticed Conrad standing some distance away and watching them.

Episode 8 will be the final episode of the season and will probably explore the college plans of Jeremiah and Conrad. The title, Love Triangle, also indicates at possible plotlines exploring how Conrad feels about Belly and Jeremiah's romance.

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will have eight episodes in total. Stay tuned for the premiere of episode 8 of the second season on Amazon Prime Video on August 18, 2023, at 3 am ET.