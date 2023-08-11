The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7 recap: Belly finally makes a decision 

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7, which was released on Prime Video on Friday, August 11, was directed by Megan Griffiths and written by Vanessa Rojas. It was titled Love Affair.

This episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty saw Belly, who was confused for ages, finally make a choice. She liked both Conrad and Jeremiah but it was high time for her to make up her mind and chose one brother. She decided that she wanted to be with Jeremiah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7 recap: What happened to the beach house?

Conrad and Jeremiah finally found a way to keep their beloved beach house. They called their father Adam for help and he instantly arrived to handle the situation. Julia had no intention to keep the house so Adam just bought it off her. Adam loved his sons and wanted to do everthing to keep them happy.

Finally, the beach house crisis was averted. Since this plot had ended, Conrad began focusing on more important things, a Biology test that was going to take place a day later. It was ultimately Belly who decided to help him with his studies. She had organized a study schedule for him, however, there was nothing left between her and Conrad.

Jeremiah and Belly had made substantial progress in their relationship. The former was not going to lose her anymore. Belly too was clear about her choice. She only wanted to be with Jeremiah. Not only did she tell this to him but also to Conrad.

The following day, the trio of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad went to Conrad’s college to drop him off. The latter was studying in the car. When he went to give his exams, Jeremiah gave Belly a tour of the college. The latter realized that she was probably going to go to the same college the next year.

They soon returned to the parking lot and Belly finally told Jeremiah that she only wanted to be with him. No matter what happened, Conrad was out of the equation as Belly was in love with only Jeremiah.

The episode ended with Belly and Jeremiah sharing a passionate kiss in the parking lot. However, just after they were done, they saw Conrad gazing at them from a distance.

The Summer I Turned Pretty synopsis

The official synopsis of The Summer I Turned Pretty, according to a Prime Video press release, reads as:

"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, Minnie Mills as Shayla, Colin Ferguson as John Conklin and several others.

Executive producers of the show are Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, Nne Ebong, Jesse Peretz, Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Jenny Han, Sarah Kucserka, Megan Griffiths, and Paul Lee. It's first season premiered on Prime Video on June 17, 2022.