The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 recap: Why did Jeremiah and Conrad fight?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 was titled Love Fest. Directed by Sophia Takal and written by Keith Antone & Cameron J. Ross, the episode was released on August 4, 2023, on Prime Video. This episode saw Jeremiah and Conrad get into a serious argument at a house party. Things only got worse once Belly got involved, and it all ended with her crying on the phone with her mother on the other side.

According to Amazon Studios, the official synopsis of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 reads:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same."

It further states:

"When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, and several others.

The show was created by Jenny Han and is based on her novel trilogy of the same name. The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17, 2022.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6 recap: Why did Belly call her mother?

When Julia's daughter Skye learned that the house had been sold, she tried to talk her mother out of it. However, Julia was adamant about her decision. Skye refused to leave with her. Back at the beach house, the teens decided to throw a final party before saying goodbye. The entire focus of this episode was on how they prepared for the celebration.

Moreover, there was a moment when Jeremiah and Belly almost kissed. The trio of Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly then went to a local booze store to get some party supplies. After failed attempts by the brothers (they used fake ids), it was Belly who managed to get the booze.

They had bought a lot of alcohol, so the trio went to get snacks and other decorations. Conrad and Belly were bonding pretty well during this instance. However, their conversation was interrupted by Jeremiah.

The party soon began, and Belly and Jeremiah were seen flirting with each other while Skya and Cam bonded elsewhere. They got closer and finally shared a kiss. At this point, Taylor's boyfriend, Milo, crashed the party and asked for his girlfriend, who was hanging out with Steven. Over the past few days, Steven and Taylor had gotten closer.

However, Steven and Taylor were caught kissing by Milo. The jealous boyfriend went all out on Steven, and there was a huge fight. Even Belly and Jeremiah were about to kiss when the fight interrupted them. The fight concluded with Taylor choosing Steven over Milo, but she did this because she was upset that her boyfriend didn't remember her middle name.

Following this, Skye then dropped a bombshell. Apparently, her mother's contract, the house, could be rented for a week by the teenagers even after the sale. While everyone seemed happy at first, a chaotic argument broke out between Conrad and Jeremiah. It got worse as Belly stormed off to the beach alone. She was emotionally exhausted and called her mom. The episode ended with her being in tears and begging Laurel to come and fix things.