The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 7th episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is all set to air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 12 am PT/3 am ET (tentative time). The current season is inching closer to its conclusion, and protagonist Belly's life has taken some very interesting turns.

The show centers around an unforgettable summer vacation involving Belly and two brothers. The three of them get caught up in a love triangle that changes their lives forever. The series stars Lola Tung as protagonist Belly, along with numerous others essaying crucial supporting characters.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7 promo, what to expect, and more details explored

Amazon Prime Video has yet to released an official trailer or promo for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, episode 7. But based on the title of the episode, which is Love Affair, viewers can expect a highly dramatic episode as it seems that an affair is causing some chaos in the lives of the main characters.

The upcoming episode is expected to focus on the party's aftermath depicted in the previous episode. Viewers can also expect Laurel to try and get Julia to change her mind regarding the house. Apart from that, not much else is known about the new episode, but it'll set the stage for a memorable finale next week.

The previous episode, Love Fest, depicted Belly hosting a goodbye party. It witnessed a number of interesting events, including Belly and Jeremiah flirting and getting involved in an intimate moment.

So far, reviews for the ongoing season have been largely positive, with many critics praising the story, performances by the actors, and writing, among other things.

In brief, about The Summer I Turned Pretty plot and cast

The Summer I Turned Pretty focuses on the lives of three teenagers who spend time during a memorable summer vacation that forever alters the course of their lives.

They get involved in a love triangle. The show explores how their relationships evolve with time and depicts the numerous complex phases they go through in their lives as teenagers. Here's Amazon Prime Video's official synopsis of the second season of the show:

''Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.''

Lola Tung's central performance as Isabel Conklin is one of the major highlights of the show. She's brilliantly supported by numerous other actors like Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, and Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, among many more. Critics' reviews for the show have been largely positive, and it is has quickly risen to become a pop culture phenomenon.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 11, 2023.