The Summer I Turned Pretty ending explained: Who does Belly end up dancing with at the debutante ball?

The Summer I Turned Pretty, the highly anticipated coming-of-age romantic drama series, has finally arrived this June 17 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Gleaned from the much-celebrated novel trilogy by Jenny Han, Season 1 of the series has received many positive responses from both critics and viewers since its premiere. Author Jenny Han has also served as the creator of the series along with Gabrielle Stanton.

The official synopsis for Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty writes:

"Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it's the summer she turns pretty."

Season 1 of the romantic drama series stars Lola Tung in the lead role of Isabel "Belly" Conklin. Apart from her, the cast list for the series also includes actors such as Christopher Briney, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and a few others.

Throughout Season 1, the series is bound to take the audience on a feel-good and quite heart-touching journey with complicated romantic relationships at its heart. The ending of the movie is incredibly moving and endearing.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out how the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 unfolds.

The ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty explained: A mix of finding love and sorrow

From the beginning of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, the audience learns about a debutante ball that is about to take place at Cousins. Belly was seen being unsure about the ball at first and was only taking part to make Susannah happy. But later on, it became important for her.

Belly seemed to enjoy the whole process. Soon, speculation regarding Belly's escort to the dance intensified. As the ending came to a close, the audience could see Belly struggling hard with her feelings about Jeremiah and Conrad. In the end, though, she decided to go to the ball with Jeremiah as her escort.

At the debutante ball, Belly and Jeremiah looked alluring together, but right before the waltz dance was about to take place, Jeremiah found out about his mother Susannah's health condition, which rattled him to the core. He had an emotional breakdown and was unable to be present at the time of the dance.

Belly was left alone on the dance floor, looking for Jeremiah. At that moment, Conrad came to her rescue and asked her to dance with him. The two ended up dancing at the ball and looked quite captivated by each other while dancing. The chemistry between the two was undeniable.

However, the entire situation and mood of the scene changed when Jeremiah started fighting with Conrad when he realized that he already knew about their mother's cancer and kept it a secret. Belly and Steven also found out about Susannah's health condition that night, and all of them had an emotional break down.

At the end of Season 1 of the series, Jeremiah and Conrad finally convinced their mother to try out the trial for her cancer. Susannah tried, but she couldn't say no to the boys. She shared the news with Laurel, who was extremely happy to hear the news.

In the very last scene of Season 1, the audience witnesses Belly and Conrad talking about their feelings by the sea. Conrad expressed how he felt about Belly and wanted her by his side. Thereafter, Season 1 ended with the two sharing a passionate kiss.

Will Belly and Conrad finally be together? What will happen between Belly and Jeremiah? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, from June 17, 2022.

