The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Everything we know so far

On August 3, 2023, Prime Video posted on Instagram to confirm the renewal of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Furthermore, Prime Video clarified that they gave a go-ahead to season 3 before any strikes happened. However, the production now awaits the end of negotiations.

The announcement video was set to Taylor Swift's August from her Folklore album. The video also displayed the phrases "We will always have summer" and "See you in Cousins Beach for season 3," hinting at the trilogy's last book.

Prime Video has further stated that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will start writing or filming once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved. If the negotiations happen swiftly, season 3 will likely be released in the summer of 2024.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: What is the plot?

Exploring all we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Season 3 of the show is expected to adapt Han's last book of the series, We'll Always Have Summer. In it, Belly confronts her feelings for the Fisher brothers two years after the second book's events.

Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher, told People that Jenny Han insists on adhering closely to the novels and capturing their key moments. The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty series reads as follows:

“[TSITP] is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Additionally, Jenny Han took to her Instagram to announce that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will consist of ten episodes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Exploring the cast members

As per assumptions, in the third season, Lola Tung will star as 16-year-old Belly Conklin in the show, navigating the end of her awkward phase. Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno will also continue their portrayal of the Fisher brothers, Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher.

Furthermore, Sean Kaufman, renowned for his role as Kevin in Manifest, portrays Steven, Belly's older brother. Jackie Chung takes on the role of Belly's mother, Laurel. Rachel Blanchard plays the late Susannah Fisher, mother to Conrad and Jeremiah, who binds the families together. Moreover, Blanchard might reappear as Susannah in flashbacks, as seen in season 2's finale.

Expected to return are Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, Colin Ferguson as John Conklin, Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher, David Iacono as Cam, and Rain Spencer as Taylor. Furthermore, news has it that season 2's newcomers like Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia and Elsie Fisher as Skye may also be seen in the third season.

Is there a possibility of a spinoff series?

According to Amazon executives, there could be a possible spinoff series for the show. Additionally, the third season of the show will perhaps be the final one. Additionally, in a September 2023 interview with Deadline, Vernon Sanders, Amazon, and the MGM Studios' television chief revealed that Amazon is developing related projects.

With a confirmed cast returning and the potential for new faces, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is set to continue its heartfelt narrative of adolescence. Beyond the third season, the buzz of a spinoff series adds to the excitement, teasing further expansions of Jenny Han's universe.