The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Potential release date, what to expect, and more

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has got a go-ahead from the channel and will be in the making soon. The success of the first two seasons mandated a third one which might also answer a few questions left as loose threads in the second season.

The show is based on Jenny Han’s trilogy and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will likely be picked from the third book, as were the previous two seasons.

As such, the coming-of-age story of Belly Conklin and her various relationship equations will have a long wait to reach its finale. The essentially romantic story has a strong focus on long-lasting friendship. The show will air on Prime Video as did the previous episodes.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and the author’s personal opinions.

Expected release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 may be after strikes are resolved

While the project was greenlit before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the production of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 can only take place after the strikes are resolved. It is a safe guess that season 3 may hit screens in the summer of 2024. Prime Video has claimed the same on decisions of labor negotiations.

Writer Han revealed on Instagram that the third season would have 10 episodes to reach the story finale. Both the previous seasons – The Summer I Turned Pretty seasons 1 and 2 – had 8 episodes.

Which loose threads will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 answer?

The two previous episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty have left many plot endings unexplained. The fans are likely to expect answers for all the conflicting plot lines and incomplete focus. At the end of the second episode, viewers are worried about Conrad’s future in the plot.

Moreover, with Belly in Finch College along with Jeremiah, her future does not look as straight as expected, particularly with much friction between the romantic pair. The character of Aunt Julia and her child, Skye, is also hanging loose and needs closure.

While Susannah’s letters to her sons were quickly packed by Laurel, there looks to be the scope for a mix-up and resulting misunderstandings. Fans are also wondering whether in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Laurel will get together with Cleveland, who got very little footage in season 2.

What can be expected from the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Since the production of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will not start before the strikes are over, the plot is not officially finalized. As with the previous two seasons, the upcoming season will also rely heavily on Han’s third book from the trilogy.

Going by the book, there is a two-year gap between book 2 and book 3. This can help explain the delay caused by the strikes. In the two years, Belly and Jeremiah study at Finch College and give their relationship more time. However, she has not had any interaction with Conrad which creates an awkward situation when they bump into each other during Christmas.

Moving ahead, Jeremiah and Belly have an argument leading to a breakup. Following the breakup, Jeremiah has a short affair with a sorority girl named Lacie Barone. As an apology he proposes to Belly and they get engaged. However, Laurel is not happy about the early marriage and only Conrad’s intervention convinces her to attend the bridal shower.

The confusion in the relationships will be cleared in the finale of TSITP 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Jeremiah, who has always been jealous of Conrad, has a fall-out with his brother over Belly leading to a brutal fight. Since Belly is unable to communicate clearly about her stand in the relationships, she moves to Spain to continue her college. While Jeremiah chats with her often, Conrad writes letters to her. The exchange of old-fashioned letters brings the two closer.

As per the book’s epilogue, after a year of dating Conrad and Belly get married hinting at the fact that despite being engaged to Jeremiah, Conrad was the right person for Belly. Incidentally, Susannah had seen this coming a long time ago. Whether the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 follows the book remains to be seen when Prime Video releases it in 2024.