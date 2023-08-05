Will there be a season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Everything we know so far

According to Collider, Amazon Prime's hit teen rom-com series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, has been renewed for season 3, which will reportedly be consisting of its usual roster of 10 episodes. Created by author Jenny Han, the show premiered its debut season on June 17, 2022; season 2 began streaming on July 14, 2023, and will conclude on August 18 soon.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, Minnie Mills as Shayla, Colin Ferguson as John Conklin, and several others in key roles.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 confirmed by Amazon and MGM Studios

Amazon and MGM Studios' Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, recently confirmed the news of the show's renewal with an encouraging statement:

"We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon. This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers."

"Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership," Sanders added.

The upcoming season will certainly continue the intense love triangle between Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly. The show's ongoing season 2 overall revolves around this complicated relationship as they struggle to prevent their beloved beach house from getting sold.

Isabel "Belly" Conklin is played by the 20-year-old Lola Tung. Recently interviewed by Harpers Bazar, she expressed her gratitude following the astronomical success of the show, adding that she was not even prepared for the kind of warm reception the now-hit show has received:

"I remember when we were filming last year, someone was like, ‘Are you guys ready for your lives to change?’ And we were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And it did happen, but there is no way to prepare for it"

She concluded her statement by saying:

"I feel very lucky that most of the reception has been so positive. I got really sweet messages from so many different girls, and I was just so happy that they were able to see themselves [in Belly] and that they felt that way about the show."

The Summer I Turned Pretty synopsis

According to Amazon Studios, the official synopsis of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 reads as:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The ongoing season's finale will air on August 18, 2023. Executive producers of The Summer I Turned Pretty are Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, Nne Ebong, and several others.