The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 8 (finale) release date, streaming details, plot, and more

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale, titled Love Triangle, is slated to arrive on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 12 am PT, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The show is based on the famed 2009 novel of the same name by writer Jenny Han. It follows the story of Belly, a teenager who spends two weeks at her mother's closest friend's house every summer. The show, however, focuses solely on the year that Belly finally turns sixteen and visits the beach house. She looks forward to meeting her crush Conrad and his younger brother Jeremiah. However, this summer, Belly is not the uncomfortable and reserved girl he once was.

She has grown into a stunning young woman, and Conrad and Jeremiah are beginning to view her in a different light. Belly soon finds herself in a love triangle between the two brothers. As the summer progresses, Belly has to deal with her feelings and come to grips with her own identity and background. She is coming to understand what it is to be a woman and that love is never simple.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 8 release times for different time zones

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 finale is almost here since it's set to release on August 18, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 12 am PT, viewers from around the world must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on the dramatic and emotional conclusion to the popular love triangle.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 8 pm BST on August 18, 2023

Canada: 9 pm ET on August 17, 2023

Australia: 5 am AEST on August 18, 2023

India: 7:30 am IST on August 18, 2023

Korea: 4 am KST on August 19, 2023

Japan: 5 am JST on August 18, 2023

Phillippines: 3 pm PHT on August 18, 2023

Where to watch/stream The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 8?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 8, titled Love Triangle, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Since the show is a Prime video exclusive, it will not be available for purchase on any other digital platform. Therefore, a subscription to the streaming platform would be necessary for anyone wanting to stream the episode.

A quick recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7

The penultimate episode of the show started with Belly getting into a heated discussion with Laurel. A visibly irate Laurel was scolding Belly for not being serious about her future and instead spending her time partying while Laurel was still mourning the loss of Sussanah. She felt that she hadn't been a good mother to Belly, and when she discovered her partying, it felt like a betrayal to her.

Although Belly apologizes for her actions, Laurel is still upset and dismisses her, telling her to get ready for the trip back home. When Belly is leaving, she discovers that both Conrad and Jeremiah have overheard the altercation.

Additionally, Laurel is informed by Adam that in order to pay the rent for the beach house, she will have to sell off her Boston house. After some hesitation, Laurel finally consents.

Conrad and Jeremiah also get into a heated discussion as Jeremiah is upset with Conrad as he had kissed Belly the day before. However, Conrad retaliates by reasoning that Jeremiah should've been more open about his feelings for Belly. Later, when Belly meets Conrad, she confesses to him that she kissed him while she was drunk and that she actually has feelings for Jeremiah, however, until then, Conrad has already slept.

As the episode comes to an end, Belly and Jeremiah finally meet, where they both finally confess their feelings for one another and share a kiss.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 8?

The season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty is sure to be an exciting adventure to watch. Anything might happen with the future of the beach house in jeopardy and Belly still struggling with the decision to date either Conrad or Jeremiah.

The episode will not only see Belly finally making her decision between Conrad and Jeremiah but also losing the beach house. Her family has been in a financial bind for months now, and the sale of the Boston home may not be enough to save them. Belly and her family might suffer the long-term effects of this major setback.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the finale, as it will undoubtedly be a dramatic and stirring finish to a season full of surprises.