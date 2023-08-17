Warrior season 3 episode 10 release date, air time, streaming details, and more

Warrior season 3 episode 10, titled A Window of F***ing Opportunity, is slated to arrive on August 17, 2023, at 3 am ET, exclusively on HBO Max.

Set in the year 1878, the series focuses on the story of Ah Sahm, a teenage martial arts artist who travels to San Francisco in search of his sister, who was sold into slavery years ago. However, Sahm finds himself caught in the dangerous society of Chinatown amid the crossfire of the Tong Wars.

While Sahm is an accomplished fighter, he is more determined to put an end to the Tong Wars because he doesn't want to hurt innocent civilians. The show sees Sahm using all his abilities and guile to try and survive in this perilous world and work on his goal to find his sister.

Warrior season 3 episode 10 release times for different time zones

The finale episode of Warrior season 3 is finally here. While the release timings for the episode in the US is 3 am ET, it is important for viewers from around the world to be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on the thrilling and action-packed conclusion to the deadly Tong Wars.

Here are the international release timings for the upcoming episode:

United Kingdom: 7 am GMT on August 18, 2023

Canada: 4:30 am NT on August 18, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on August 18, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on August 18, 2023

Korea: 4 pm KST on August 18, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on August 18, 2023

Phillippines: 3 pm PHT on August 18, 2023

Where to watch/stream Warrior season 3 episode 10?

Warrior season 3 episode 10, titled A Window of F***ing Opportunity, will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The episode will be available for purchase from digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes a week after its premiere, that is, August 24, 2023.

A quick recap of Warrior season 3 episode 9

A still from Warrior (Image via IMDb)

The penultimate episode of Warrior season 3 saw Ah Sahn make a difficult choice as he honored his father's wishes to assist him in his death. Sahm’s war ally, Young Jun, on the other hand, was mourning his father’s death.

However, since his clan is at war, it becomes imperative for Young Jun to take his father’s position and lead the people. His uncle has also pressured him to take over the Hop Wei clan.

It is clear that Young Jun is unsure of his readiness to lead the clan, but he is aware that the enemies must be confronted somehow before they wreak havoc.

The episode ended with a huge cliffhanger as Sahm and Jun stood face-to-face with enemies Mai Ling and Li Yong, ready to engage in brutal combat.

What to expect from Warrior season 3 episode 10

Warrior season 3 episode 10 is expected to feature an epic showdown. To stop Mai Ling and Li Yong from seizing Chinatown, Ah Sahm and Young Jun must band together. Who will prevail is uncertain since both sides have worked long and hard to even reach this moment. However, one thing is certain: the future of the Chinatown community is in jeopardy.

Ah Sahm will be forced to make an important choice in the upcoming episode. He must choose between staying in San Francisco and going back to China (since it was revealed that Sahm's sister is none other than Mai Ling).

This season, which has been packed with action, mystery, and drama, will undoubtedly come to a spectacular and rewarding end.