The Swarm cast list and characters explored

The critically acclaimed German sci-fi TV series, The Swarm, is all set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The show tells the frightening but intriguing story of humanity struggling to deal with a mysterious swarm intelligence living under the sea.

Here's the official synopsis of the show:

''Based on Frank Schätzing’s international bestseller, The Swarm tells the story of escalating disasters borne out of the world’s seas. Across the globe, lives are increasingly imperiled as scientists come together sensing that something bigger is at play: an intelligent life force, dwelling in the deep – capable of manipulating the ocean.''

The Swarm premiered earlier this year in Europe and is now set to make its US debut on The CW. Helmed by Barbara Eder, Luke Watson, and Philipp Stölzl, it has received a lot of glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The Swarm cast list: Who stars in the German sci-fi TV series?

1) Cécile de France as Dr. Cécile Roche

Noted Belgian actress Cécile de France plays the lead role of Dr. Cécile Roche in The Swarm. She's the protagonist of the show, and the story is told from her perspective.

Cécile de France has received high praise from fans and critics for her performance in the show. Her other memorable film and TV acting credits include L'Art (délicat) de la séduction, Hereafter, High Tension, The New Pope, and many more.

2) Alexander Karim as Dr. Sigur Johanson

Alexander Karim plays the role of Dr. Sigur Johanson in the new sci-fi series. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a pivotal role in the storyline.

Karim is a noted Swedish actor who's known for his performances in several other films and TV shows like Advokaten, Äkta människor, The Wheel of Time, and Bröllop, begravning & dop, among many more.

3) Leonie Benesch as Charlie Wagner

Leonie Benesch plays the character of Charlie Wagner in The Swarm. Not many other details about her character are revealed at this point, but she will play a crucial role in the show.

Benesch is an acclaimed actress who's essayed quite a few movies and TV shows, like Around the World in 80 Days, The Crown, Persian Lessons, and The Master Butcher, to name a few.

4) Joshua Odjick as Leon Anawak

Joshua Odjick stars as Leon Anawak in the sci-fi show. He features prominently in the show and has received high praise from critics and viewers for his performance. Odjick is a prominent Canadian actor who's known for his appearances in Wildhood, Bones of Crows, Unsettled, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features many others playing important supporting roles, such as:

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Alicia Delaware

Krista Kosonen as Tina Lund

Takuya Kimura as Aito Mifune

Barbara Sukowa as Prof. Katharina Lehmann

Oliver Masucci as Captain Jasper Alban

Jack Greenlees as Douglas MacKinnon

Kari Corbett as Iona

Don't forget to watch The Swarm on The CW on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.