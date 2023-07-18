The Tailor season 2 on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

The Tailor is about to return to Netflix with a second season, sooner than expected. The streaming giant has already dropped the first look and trailer for the upcoming season, which will be starring Çagatay Ulusoy in the lead role, alongside Sifanur Gül, and Olgun Simsek.

After a terrific debut on May 2, 2023, the captivating Turkish drama series had taken the streaming platform by storm with a staggering 26.14 million hours of global viewership. Garnering fans all over the globe, the Netflix series is expected to come back with a bang with another new and exciting season, which is scheduled to debut on July 28, 2023.

The story so far and what to expect from The Tailor Season 2?

Season 1 of The Tailor introduced us to Peyami, a successful and talented fashion designer who is in peak demand thanks to his atelier in Istanbul. Despite his fame in the fashion industry, Peyami's personal life is in shambles. He has a mentally unwell father who was strictly under the purview of Peyami's grandparents.

However, when Peyami's grandfather dies, it is up to the famed Istanbul tailor to take his father and his grandmother under his wings. He is determined to keep the turmoil of his private life a secret from the public and thus hires a caregiver for his father.

But despite his best efforts, his secret soon comes out and reveals darker sides to his past, when he takes on the daunting task of sewing a magnificent wedding dress for the fiance of his best friend, Dimitri.

Their seemingly picture-perfect then begins to unravel, laying bare shocking secrets. What unfolds next is a story of friendship and betrayal, which culminates into a climactic ending, setting the scene for another new season.

Season 2 delves deeper into Peyami's troubled life

While we do not have an official synopsis yet for the upcoming season of The Tailor, Netflix has released a trailer for the same. In the trailer, we see Esvet, Dimitri's bride-to-be, in a wedding dress. Peyami is seen in a white suit and it appears as if they are getting married.

However, the trailer indicates that the scene might be a dream in Peyami’s mind as he is irrevocably in love with her. But it is quickly interrupted by Dimitri.

The scene then shifts to a nightclub where we see Peyami partying. While he looks liberated and happy, he is actually drowning his sorrows with alcohol and cigarettes, and meeting new people in an attempt to fill the void. However, we see that he is still unable to escape the reality of his life and breaks down when he is alone.

Mustafa, on the other hand, is heartbroken at the loss of Esvet, who truly understood him and treated him like a human being. His condition worsens in such a scenario. Peyam also realizes that he is unable to hide his real emotions and it is taking over his life and work.

Created by Cem Karci, from a story written by Gülseren Budayicioglu and a screenplay by Rana Mamatlioglu and Bekir Baran Sitki, The Tailor season 2 will take us further down the deep secrets that each of the characters hides.

Don't miss The Tailor debuting its second season this July 28, 2023, on the Netflix streaming platform.