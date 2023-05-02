The Tailor ending explained: Did Peyami die?

The Tailor, Netflix's latest attempt at a foreign language series, premiered on the streaming platform on May 2, 2023. The Turkish-language drama followed a high-profile tailor, Peyami Dokumacı (Cagatay Ulusoy), after his return to his homeland, as he got embroiled in some riveting family drama involving his best friend, Dimitri (Salih Bademci) and his fiancee, Esvet (Şifanur Gül).

The seven-episode series is reportedly based on a true story but felt far from it, with an abundance of drama and secrets scattered through the episodes. Almost all the episodes had big revelations, and after some big twists, the final ended on a big cliffhanger on Dimitri's ranch after a heated altercation between the two best friends.

The finale of The Tailor ended on a confusing note, with little clarity about the characters and their futures following a bitter altercation.

Warning- This story contains major spoilers.

The Tailor ended with most loose threads still untied

The Talilor followed the three characters with conviction from the very start, each with their own secrets to protect. The finale was a follow-up of the tense penultimate episode that hinted at a big secret that Peyami was hiding.

The finale of The Tailor began with Evset, who was in the guise of Firuze, finding out about Peyami's second identity after following him in the middle of the night. After she caught him pretending to be someone else, he explained to her that he has been trying to reach his birth mother by befriending a man who may know about her. But he could not do it with his own identity so he chiseled out a fake one.

Before this event, the episode featured a flash-forward of Dimitri and Peyami on a ranch having a heated argument. This was the final scene where the series concluded.

Back at Peyami's house, Dimitri burst in late at night after figuring out that Evset was hiding there. He threatened Peyami's grandmother and asked her to get Evset to him at any cost. After Peyami returned, he realized that his grandmother had figured out about Evset's identity, something he figured out a couple of episodes back.

Peyami's grandmother informed him that Dimitri would be waiting for him and Evset the next morning. Both Peyami and Evset, meanwhile, fought with the urge of falling in love with each other. After his grandmother realized that Peyami would not let Evset go to Dimitri easily, she offered him a gun, should the need arise.

The following morning, Evset and Peyami drove to Dimitri's ranch, with the former ready to talk his friend out of holding on to Evset forcefully. But as he went in to speak with him, things escalated quite fast, with Dimitri doubting that Peyami was in love with Evset.

When Peyami failed to convince the angry Dimitri, he pulled a gun on his best friend. Peyami still tried to talk to Dimitri, but Evset appeared with another gun pointed at Dimitri. Peyami stepped in between his friend and his lover, both wielding guns, to talk them out of this senseless violence.

But matters turned more aggressive in a matter of seconds and Evset ended up shooting Peyami by accident. As Peyami collapsed to the ground, both Dimitri and Evset rushed to him.

The Tailor ended here with most loose threads still untied. The future of all the characters remained undefined, and it was not depicted whether Peyami survived.

The Tailor is streaming on Netflix.

