Hot Skull review: Is the new Turkish series worth watching?

Netflix's latest production, Hot Skull, premiered on the streaming site on December 2, 2022, with eight hour-long episodes chronicling an odd epidemic set in a dystopian world. The Turkish language series, originally titled Sicak Kafa, is a bold step for the region, which has rarely ventured into the sci-fi genre. Created by Umur Turagay and Mert Baykal, the series is quite gripping from the very start, even if a little predictable at times.

It’s kind of great to see the growing audience base for foreign language content on Netflix, like Elite, Dark, and Marianne. This boom is arguably the reason behind paving the path for shows like Hot Skull, whose beauty in the frames is unrivaled by other shows of its kind.

Given the increased affinity for foreign shows, Hot Skull could well be on its way to becoming a Netflix hit in the coming days. In short, this is a show that does enough with familiar topics to create something wholesome and gripping.

This is absolutely worth watching for any sci-fi fan or any viewer looking to try something different.

Hot Skull review: What works in this sci-fi drama?

Based on the novel of the same name by Afşin Kum, Hot Skull follows Murat Siyavus (Osman Sonant), a former linguist who is unaffected by an epidemic reigning in the world. This odd epidemic spreads through voice or "jabbering." The show begins when people are already aware (and almost used to) of the disease.

The beautifully built dystopian Turkey is one of the best things about the series and never fails to amaze with its visual prowess. The majority of the show is about the linguist, but it also wildly mirrors the world we lived in for two years after the pandemic.

This is a clever way to use a known theme in a unique way. While the fear and paranoia of COVID-19 may have subsided in the past few months, people still remember how it felt to live through that time. This is an emotion that is spread over the entire plot.

Moreover, the representation of the epidemic is also very relevant in today's society. A virus that spreads through word of mouth is almost identical to the use of fake news and social media in the real world. Hot Skull dealt with this subject with great sincerity and poise.

The main plotline is stacked with great twists, subtle revelations, and an even flow. The only thing that may be slightly negative about this series is its predictability. But we also have to note that sci-fi is a genre that suffers from this problem almost inevitably. So, it would be unfair to blame Hot Skull for the same.

In its favor, this is as different as anyone can expect a disaster/epidemic show to be. It rarely loses its balance and is well supplemented by some great acting from Hazal Subasi, Sevket Çoruh, Sebnem Hassanisoughi, and Güney Coska.

All in all, it is a delightful watch that does not feel like "just another sci-fi."

All the episodes of Hot Skull are now streaming on Netflix.

