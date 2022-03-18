The Thing About Pam episode 3 preview: How will Pam's presence in court change things?

Drawing from real-life events, The Thing About Pam presents a fascinating premise with Pam's (played by Renée Zellweger) subtle manipulations working in a way to mislead the court and the law from the real cause of Betsy Faria's death. The first two episodes introduce the crime podcast-like setting and most of the characters.

The previous episode further deepened the intrigue with a cliff-hanger ending where Joel Schwartz (Josh Duhamel) started preparing for the hearing while the prosecutor requested the presence of Pamela Hupp in the courtroom as a witness. Russ Faria (Glenn Flesher) is the prime suspect at the moment, and the upcoming episode will depict how the defense fights his case.

The third episode of the drama miniseries will air on March 22, 2022.

The Thing About Pam episode 3 synopsis: Pam's moment of fame

The starkest thing about the ending of the previous episode was the latest development in the case of Betsy Faia's murder- the discovery that Betsy had changed her life insurance's beneficiary from Russ to Pam.

This has worked in two ways. It can either take the suspicion away from Russ, whose motive of gaining from Betsy's death was no longer a factor or on the other hand, be used by the prosecutor as a motive for Russ killing Betsy (out of anger).

The official synopsis for The Thing About Pam's third episode reads:

"Pam gets her 15 minutes of fame when DA Leah Askey calls her to the stand as a witness for the prosecution even as Joel Schwartz tries to poke holes in the case against Russ."

If Pam manages to convince the jury against Russ, which is not a long shot considering how well Pam can manipulate words, it would be difficult for Schwartz to dig Russ out of this one.

One can expect a fascinating courtroom drama in this episode, where the two attorneys try to tear each other down while Pam has her first moment of fame as a witness. Pam is expected to play a pivotal part in the courtroom sequence.

When will The Thing About Pam episode 3 air?

The third episode of the NBC miniseries, titled "She's a Star Witness", will air on March 22, 2022, at 10 PM ET. It will air on the NBC channel and the streaming service of NBC.

