The Thing About Pam episode 4 preview: Will Russ prove his innocence?

After strange developments in the case and a final verdict, The Thing About Pam is ready to answer many lingering questions about Russ Faria's, played by Glenn Fleshe, trial in the upcoming episode, titled She's a Loving Daughter, which will be released on March 29, 2022.

Despite not living up to its potential, the show still managed to generate enough intrigue with its previous episode. The episode ended with Russ losing the case and the judge sentencing him to a life sentence in prison, while Pam seemingly started to push her luck when a Dateline producer started pursuing the case aggressively.

With three episodes already gone, and still not a shred of doubt on Pamela Hupp, played by Renée Zellweger, this episode may finally start the cycle that'd reveal the truth to the world. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of The Thing About Pam.

The Thing About Pam synopsis: A retrial in the making?

After Russ was convicted in the previous episode, his attorney, Joel Schwartz, played by Josh Duhamel, promised to bring the man to justice even if it meant he had to go to higher courts. This episode will likely depict the case in its retrial.

As the story is well-known, Russ is sure to get out eventually. But how it happens is a matter of intrigue here, since no one except Joel believes Pamela could be a suspect. This might also be the episode where Pam slips and reveals something crucial that would finally connect her to the crime.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by NBC, reads,

"As Russ' new trial looms ahead, Pam faces money troubles, a relentless "Dateline" producer and difficulty caring for her sick mother; DA Leah Askey realizes Pam may not be the star witness she thought; Joel Schwartz makes breakthroughs in his case."

Based on the synopsis, it is clear that Pam will face some hurdles in this episode, including trouble with her sick mother. Meanwhile, DA Leah Askey, played by Judy Greer, will finally realize something about Pam's stint in the witness box. This revelation may be pivotal to the downfall of the ace manipulator.

Russ' retrial will also be an event worth watching as the synopsis indicates a breakthrough by his defense attorney, Joel Schwartz.

When will the upcoming episode of The Thing About Pam air?

The upcoming episode of NBC's Dateline-inspired drama will air on March 29, 2022. It will premiere on the NBC channel at 10.00 pm ET. It will also be available for streaming on the official streaming service of NBC.

