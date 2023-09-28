"The thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job"- Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe honors Sir Michael Gambon 

The acting world lost one of its brightest stars today with Sir Michael Gambon, widely known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise and well-known for his theatre skills and serious roles across Hollywood. Gambon passed away earlier today, September 28 at the age of 82.

Collaborators and fans around the world came together to mourn the death of Michael Gambon, including his Harry Potter cast members, who worked alongside the actor for six films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011.

The former cast members, many of whom are now international celebrities, paid tribute to Gambon. Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who took up the titular role and had a chunk of his part alongside Gambon in the films, wrote in a statement to Variety:

"With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun,...Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it."

Radcliffe, now 34-years-old, expanded more on his statement about working together with Gambon and the kind of person he was.

"I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him."- Daniel Radcliffe on Michael Gambon

Quite like their roles in the film franchise, Radcliffe was pretty much like young Harry to Michael Gambon's widely experienced Albus Dumbledore, who had seen it all in his extensive career before stepping into the shoes of Dumbledore.

Radcliffe recalled in his statement to Variety:

"He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket....The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be,"

He added:

"I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him."

The Harry Potter franchise became one of the most famous franchises in the history of cinema, and both Gambon and Radcliffe reached global audiences.

Before the global phenomenon took over thr world, Michael Gambon already had a solid legacy in the field. Over his six-decade-long career, Gambon received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards. In 1998, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama.

Michael Gambon will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans and in the golden pages of Hollywood's history.