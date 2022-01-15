‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ ending explained: A prophecy fulfilled 

The Tragedy of Macbeth has recently dropped on the streaming platform Apple TV+. It has already received rave reviews from critics for its cast, cinematography and direction from Joel Coen. This Shakesperian play details the violent rise and ultimate downfall of Lord Macbeth.

This new black and white film from half of the Coen brother duo has proven to be acclaimed by critics and audiences alike for its lavish set, its magnificent feats in cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel and director Joel Coen’s keen eye for visual aesthetics.

Here is a full breakdown of the ending of Joel Coen’s newest film The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Breaking down the ending of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

The Three Witches

The Three Witches (Image via Apple TV)

In the beginning of the film, the audience is introduced to three witches. However, one seems to be on dry land while the other two lie in the reflection in the water. They tell Macbeth that he will become king and his companion Banquo’s sons will be kings. The witches disappear into the fog only to reappear as crows.

The witches appear to be some type of ancient entity that haunt the title character, leading him down a dark road and paving the way almost for his inevitable doom. The witches show him a vision of Banquo’s son Fleance as he warns him of Macduff prompting him to kill Macduff and his family for concern of his livelihood as the visions say that he shall be harmed by no man born a woman.

Not Born of a Woman

MacDuff as he appears in the film (Image via Apple TV)

Speaking of which, Macduff is the man not born of a woman as he has claimed that he was “untimely ripped." What the audience can suggest from this is that whoever birthed him, performed a C-section on his mother.

Macduff was a thread in the prophecy that brought about the demise of the titular character and did so by cutting off his head in the final act of the film.

Fleance and Ross to Scotland

Alex Hassell as Ross (Image via Apple TV)

In the final scene of the film, the Scottish nobleman Ross flees to Scotland with Banquo’s son Fleance. This implies that when Macbeth’s henchman killed Banquo, Ross spared his son’s life when he was chasing him through the fields.

The two ride their horse as a flock of crows surround the sky. These may be the witches as their prophecy will soon be fulfilled and Fleance is intended to be king one day.

