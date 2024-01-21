The Traitors season 2: Who was banished in episode 4?

The Traitors season 2 episode 4 aired on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Peacock, delivering dramatic twists and turns that left the viewers on the edge of their seats. Significant events unfolded in the latest episode of The Traitors season 2, marking the end of Ekin-Su's journey on the show and the banishment of Larsa Pippen. Unexpectedly, Deontay Wilder chose to quit the show out of his own accord.

The latest episode of The Traitors season 2 has reinforced the belief that it is arguably one of the best reality TV shows currently on television. The latest episode navigated its way through several high-octane dramatic moments, including a poisoned, slow death and an occasion where a member of the procession is being buried without their knowledge.

Furthermore, the latest episode presented a house in conflict, split into two factions, and a contentious exile. Not to mention, one of the members of the faithful group left before the show even began.

Twenty-one contestants hailing from reality television shows such as The Real Housewives, The Challenge, and Big Brother initially entered the Scottish house and were given the labels of Faithful or Traitor. Currently engaged in fierce competition, they are vying for a $250,000 prize pool, eliminating each other one by one.

What happened in The Traitors US Season 2 episode 4?

The contestants were assigned the mission of using Poisoned Chalice to murder their next victim, with the poison's long half-life causing the victim's death over time.

In a strategic move, Parvati Shallow managed to persuade Ekin-Su to take a sip from the cup after prowling around the palace. But when Ekin showed up for breakfast the following morning, the Traitors were taken aback to discover that the week's task involved the funeral of the poisoned Faithful.

Ekin-Su didn't realize she had become the third victim of the Traitors until she was inside her coffin and the lid was closed.

Subsequently, the Round Table alliances started to take shape, with Dan, Parvati, and their reality TV contingent targeting Larsa, and Phaedra and her Real Housewives group going after the strong guys. In the end, Dan and Parvati had the majority, resulting in the removal of another Faithful, Larsa Pippen.

Deontay Wilder chose to quit the game before the beginning of episode 4 because he was so distraught at what happened in episode 3, where he led the effort to banish Maksim Chmerkovskiy only to find out he was a fellow Faithful. His image already had the red "X" marked through it when the other players entered the breakfast area.

Since there were no shields available during the funeral challenge, anyone among the contestants could be killed before the start of The Traitors US season 2 episode 5.

After seven players were eliminated, three Traitors and eleven Faithfuls made up the final fourteen competitors vying for the $250,000 prize.

What is the latest buzz around The Traitors US season 2?

The Peacock Show, inspired by the party game Mafia, features twenty-two contestants competing as Faithfuls and Traitors. To split the $250,000 in prize money, they must play through to the very end.

Traitors are free to murder the Faithful, and the Faithful who survive must pick who they think killed the Faithful people and banish them. At the end of each day, they all congregate to vote for the person they think killed them.

At the end of the series, the Faithfuls who have survived will be able to divide the prize money if none of them are Traitors. However, the money is kept for the Traitor if only one Traitor remains.