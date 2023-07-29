The Umbrella Academy season 4: All the confirmed cast members so far

The Umbrella Academy is set to return for season 4, and this time the stakes are higher than ever. The Hargreeves siblings have averted another apocalypse, but they've also created a new and dangerous timeline, in which they never existed. The new season will see them scattered across the world, without their powers and each other.

The Hargreeves siblings not sure who they are or what their place in the world is. But they know that they have to find each other and regain their powers if they want to stop the new threat that is emerging. As seen in the finale episode of the last season, the new threat is a mysterious organization that is trying to control the new timeline.

The Umbrella Academy must stop them, but they have to find a way to do so without their powers.

Since the filming for season 4 of The Umbrella Academy wrapped up in May 2023, it is expected to release later this year.

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and others to reprise their roles in the last season of the series

1) Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five (Image via IMDb)

Aidan Gallagher is set to reprise his role as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy season 4. Gallagher has been a fan favorite since the show first premiered in 2019, and his performance as a time-traveling assassin has been praised by fans and critics alike.

After spending the last seasons of the show mastering his time-traveling abilities, Number Five is now a force to be reckoned with. However, the upcoming season of the show will see the character face his biggest challenge yet: saving the world from an apocalypse that he created.

It'll be interesting to see how the show explores his character further, given that the academy has now gone their separate ways leaving Number Five with the responsibility of saving the world. Known to always be the one to take charge, this daunting task could be a defining moment for Number Five.

Aidan Gallagher is known for his roles in films and shows including Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Jacked Up, Voices of Compassion, and Nickelodeon's Sizzling Summer Camp, among others.

2) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Allison Hargreeves with her daughter Claire (Image via IMDb)

Acclaimed actress Emmy Raver-Lampman will also be reprising her role in the show as Allison Hargreeves.

In season 3 of the show, Allison's character made a deal with Reginald Hargreeves. She agreed to help him reset the timeline if he would reunite her with her daughter, Claire. Reginald agreed and Allison was able to see Claire again. However, the deal came at a cost as Allison had to leave her siblings in the original timeline.

Allison's decision will surely have a profound impact on her character in season 4 of the show. Not only will she have to deal with the guilt of leaving her siblings behind but will also have to find a way to rebuild her relationship with them. It will be interesting to see how Allison deals with all these challenges in season 4.

Emmy Raver-Lampman has previously starred in numerous television shows and movies including Blacklight, Blindspotting, Gatlopp, Untitled Horror Movie, Hamilton, The Judge, and Dog.

3) Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy (Image via IMDb)

Justin H. Min will return as Ben Hargreeves in the final season of Netflix's superhero show. The character's shocking appearance in the final moments of the previous season's finale made headlines. The post-credit scene of the show saw Ben Hargreeves, who was presumed dead, alive and well on a train in South Korea. This particular scene has raised a lot of questions about Ben's role in season 4 and fans believe he is from a different timeline.

In the original timeline, Ben died when he was a child. However, the events of season 3 created a new timeline, and in this timeline, Ben is alive. This could mean that Ben will play a major role in season 4 as he could help the Umbrella Academy to stop the new apocalypse.

Some fans have even speculated that Ben is a ghost. In the original timeline, Ben was a ghost who could only interact with his siblings through Klaus. However, the events of season 3 might've changed this and Ben may now be able to interact with the world as a living person. This could mean that Ben has a different relationship with his siblings in season 4.

Justin H. Min has previously starred in numerous projects including Beef, Shortcomings, After Yang, Dating After College, and American Refugee, among others.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the upcoming season of the show will also see the return of numerous other characters, including:

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace Hargreeves

With the original Umbrella Academy returning for one last ride, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of season 4. Known for its humor, action, and suspense, the show seamlessly blends these elements together, creating a unique and entertaining experience for viewers.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Who are the new additions to the cast?

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally (Image via IMDb)

Deadline reported that the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy will feature real-life couple, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who will be playing the role of Drs. Jean and Gene Thibedeau. While it is unclear how the characters will affect the plotlines in the show, the publication released the official description of the characters, which reads.

"A married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

The Umbrella Academy season 4 is set to premiere later this year on Netflix and more details about its release date are currently awaited.