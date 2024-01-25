The Underdoggs on Prime Video: Full cast and characters explored

The upcoming sports comedy film The Underdoggs, starring rapper Snoop Dogg, is set to premiere on January 26, 2024. Ordered by Amazon MGM Studios, this feature marks Snoop Dogg's return to playing a lead role. Directed by Charles Stone III, the film is about Snoop donning the role of Jaycen Jennings, a former NFL player who will coach a football team.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for The Underdoggs reads:

“Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around.”

It further reads:

“As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates, and rediscovers his love of the game.”

The trailer for the film was released on December 6, 2023.

The Underdoggs stars Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, and others

Snoop Dogg as Jaycen Jennings

Snoop Dogg plays Jaycen Jennings, a successful football player whose career lands in trouble when he crashes his car into a bus. Following that, Jaycen is ordered by the court to coach the football team of Long Beach, the Underdoggs.

The rapper has acted in multiple films, with over 250 IMDb acting credits, which include The House Party, Day Shift, Good Mourning, The Addams Family 2, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Dolemite is My Name, Future World, and many more.

George Lopez as Coach Feis

George Lopez stars as coach Feis, Jaycen’s former football coach who trained him in his early days. In the trailer, Jaycen is seen telling Feis that training the football team is a “mess”. Feis reminds Jaycen about his early days and how difficult it was to train him.

Lopez is an actor and stand-up comedian known for his ABC sitcoms. He has acted in multiple Hollywood features, which include The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, The Spy Next Door, Balls of Fury, the Beverly Hills Chihuahua film series, Rio, The Smurfs, and many more.

He recently appeared in DC’s Blue Beetle (2023), where he played the role of Rudy Reyes.

Mike Epps as Kareem

Mike Epps is playing the role of Kareem, who is an old friend of Jaycen. In the trailer, he can be seen nearly robbing Jaycen by putting a gun to his head. But when the former football player recognizes him as his old friend, the serious situation becomes hilarious. He is also seen helping Jaycen train the football team.

Epps is a stand-up comedian and actor who is known for popular Hollywood comedies and animated films. He has appeared in Next Friday, Friday After Next, The Hangover, The Hangover III, Open Season 2, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction and many more. In 2023, he starred in the comedy television miniseries I’m a Virgo.

Andrew Schulz as Chip Collins

Andrew Schulz is playing the role of Chip Collins in The Underdoggs. In the trailer, his character appears when Jaycen is having difficulty training the football team. He asks Jaycen about his experience, saying, “JJ, how you liking this game?”

Schulz is a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster. He is popular for his work on MTV television reality shows. He has appeared in Guy Code, Guy Court, Girl Code, Sneaky Pete, Crashing, Write When You Get Work, No Safe Spaces, and many more. Currently, he hosts the Flagarant podcast and The Brilliant Idiots podcast.

Besides Snoop, Lopez, Epps, and Schulz, The Underdoggs stars Tika Sumpter, Nancy De Mayo, Gavin Cole, Jonigan Booth, Adan James Carrillo, Kylah Davila, Caleb Dixon, Alexander Michael Gordon, and Shamori Washington in supporting roles.

Stay tuned to know more about The Underdoggs as the series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

