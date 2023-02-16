The Upshaws part 3 ending explained: Did Regina leave the house for good?

The Upshaws premiered with its third part on February 16, bringing back the familiar protagonist family and their working-class drama, which has built quite a fanbase over the past three years.

After premiering in 2021, the show became one of the few gems that followed the golden age of sitcoms in its format. This became a trademark that made The Upshaws much more popular despite an often failing plot and script.

This changed significantly in the third part of the show, which was more subtle, more relatable, and heavily dealt with social and class commentary. It also tackles some important issues in their day-to-day lives, making the fun parts seem more nuanced and often surprising.

The entire third season was a great upgrade in terms of many things. But its ending was by far the most shocking and daring of things.

* Warning: Major spoilers ahead, read at your discretion.

The Upshaws part 3 ending: What happened to Regina?

The final episode of the show kicked off with Regina's (played by Kim Fields) impending decision about going back to grad school for her MBA, something she recently got an opportunity for. But contrary to what most viewers and the rest of her family thought, Regina was not at all excited about the opportunity.

As the final episode of The Upshaws part 3 unfolded, many big events took place. This included Lucretia Turner (Wanda Sykes) breaking up with her long-term lover as she was not ready to move out of her hometown yet and the reconciliation between Bernard Upshaw Jr. (Jermelle Simon) and Hector (Dewayne Perkins).

Despite this, Regina's decision and her slow breakdown took center stage in the last episode. After numerous twists and comedic turns, Regina and Bernard "Bennie" Upshaw Sr. (Mike Epps) ended up having a difficult argument after the former revealed that she was not ready to go back to grad school. She also got very angry when she found out Bennie had talked to her boss.

Their argument was interrupted by the arrivals of Lucretia, Aaliyah Upshaw (Khali Spraggins), and Maya Upshaw (Journey Christine). Regina did not continue the argument with Bennie, despite the latter trying to talk to her, and ended up leaving with Lucretia.

The next morning, Bennei woke up to find Lucretia in the house. She revealed that Regina had not returned home and will not return for the foreseeable future. The constant stress of the family, coupled with the difficult decisions she had to make, took a toll on her mental health. She could not exactly explain what she was going through to Bennie, but it seemed that she needed her time.

So according to Lucretia, there was no guarantee that Regina would return to her family. This was aggravated by another incident that is bound to make things even worse for the couple.

The final scene of The Upshaws part 3 saw a knock on the door. Bennie thought that Regina had returned but it turned out that it was Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis) and Kelvin (Diamond Lyons). Tasha said that Kelvin wanted to live with his father and left the teenager in Bennie's care. This led Lucretia to exclaim that Regina would never come back after this.

All the episodes of The Upshaws are now streaming on Netflix.

