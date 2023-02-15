The second part of The Upshaws season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series focuses on the Upshaw family and uses a tinge of humor to beautifully depict the several struggles and challenges they face in their lives.

The series stars Mike Epps as Bennie, the patriarch of the family, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting roles. The show, helmed by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics for its first season.

The Upshaws part 3 on Netflix: Trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Netflix released the official trailer for The Upshaws part 3 on January 18, 2023, offering a glimpse of the various hilarious moments involving the Upshaw family in the latest part of the second season. It opens with Bennie saying,

''Dear God, why do you keep letting me do this sh** to myself?''

The trailer then goes on to showcase several funny moments from the upcoming installment. Viewers can see that Bennie and his family members continue to get into trouble and face several challenges. Overall, the trailer retains the show's distinctly hilarious tone that fans of the series would be quite familiar with.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out the official description for part 3, which reads:

''Still striving for success and surviving every mess, the Upshaws face a series of obstacles that put their resilience — and relationships — to the test.''

Moreover, based on the trailer, fans can expect part 3 to be as entertaining as the first half of season 2. Season 2 part 1 received primarily positive reviews, with critics praising the show's unique style of humor and acting performances, among other things. The series was renewed in 2022 for a third season.

More details about The Upshaws cast and plot

The comedy series centers on an African-American family who try to make ends meet while navigating the numerous struggles and challenges that life often throws at them. Here's the official synopsis of the sitcom, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.''

The description further states,

''But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. The Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises but still hang on with the love that comes with family.''

The show stars Mike Epps in the lead role as Bennie. Epps paints his character with a distinctive style of humor that makes him infinitely likable. His other notable acting credits include The Hangover movies, Uncle Buck, Next Friday, and many more.

Epps is accompanied by several other notable actors like Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, Khali Spraggins, Diamond Lyons, and many more.

You can watch The Upshaws part 3 on Netflix on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

