The Upshaws Season 2 cast list: Mike Epps, Kim Fields and others star in Netflix series

The Upshaws season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2022. The popular sitcom centers around an Indiana family dealing with everyday challenges as it strives to maintain peace and happiness. The first season premiered on May 12, 2021, to positive reviews from critics.

The series stars Mike Epps and Kim Fields, among many others, in pivotal roles. Read further to find out more details about the cast of the show.

The Upshaws season 2 cast: Mike Epps and others in pivotal roles in Netflix sitcom

Mike Epps as Bernard ''Bennie'' Upshaw Sr.

Mike Epps plays the lead role of Bennie Upshaw in the series. He's the patriarch of the family and arguably its funniest member. Epps is a noted comedian and actor who has starred in a number of films and shows over the years, like The Hangover franchise, The Resident Evil films, Next Friday, Uncle Buck and many more. He has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance in The Upshaws season 1.

Kim Fields as Regina Upshaw

Kim Fields portrays the character of Regina Upshaw, the matriarch of the family. Fields is best known for her performance in FOX's acclaimed sitcom Living Single. She has also appeared in Living the Dream, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and many more. Her film credits include Uninvited Guest, The Facts of Life Reunion, A Question of Faith, among many more.

Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner

Wanda Sykes plays the role of Regina's sister, Lucretia Turner, in the show. As an actress, Sykes has appeared in several television shows like The New Adventures of Old Christine, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and many more. She's also starred in films like License to Wed, Evan Almighty and Monster-in-Law. Her TV credits as a writer include Roseanne, The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, Wanda at Large, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in pivotal roles, including:

Page Kennedy as Duck

Gabrielle Dennis as Tasha Lewis

Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw

Diamond Lyons as Kelvin Upshaw

Jermelle Simon as Bernard Upshaw, Jr.

The show was created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. They also serve as executive producers of the series.

The Upshaws season 2 plot and trailer

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series on June 15, 2022, along with a witty description that read:

''When life gets chaotic, you can always lean on family… even when they're a little crazy themselves.''

The trailer showcases several hilarious moments involving the Upshaws. The upcoming season continues to depict Bennie's struggles as he tries to raise his children whilst dealing with his cynical, hard-to-please sister-in-law. The official synopsis of the show on Netflix states:

''A working-class black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.''

You can watch The Upshaws season 2 on Netflix on June 29, 2022.

