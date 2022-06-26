What time will The Upshaws season 2 episode 1 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the sitcom

The Upshaws will return to Netflix for a second season this week. The first part of the season will premiere on the platform on June 29, 2022, at 12.00 am PT. The comedy show focuses on an Indiana family who tries to deal with the various challenges and struggles in their lives.

Read further ahead to find out the release time of The Upshaws season 2 episode 1, plot, cast, and more details.

The Upshaws season 2 episode 1 release time on Netflix, plot, what to expect, and more details

The Upshaws season 2 episode 1 will premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT. The 16-episode season will reportedly be split into two parts. There's no news on the release date for the second part of the season.

The show focuses on the numerous everyday challenges and struggles faced by a working-class Indiana family who strives to maintain peace and happiness in their home. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads:

''A working-class black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.''

On June 15, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for The Upshaws season 2, showcasing several hilarious moments that'll take viewers back to the series' memorable first season.

The show maintains the warm and lighthearted tone of the first installment, and viewers can expect an equally impressive, if not better, season this time. Netflix's official YouTube channel also has a hilarious description for the second installment of the series, which reads:

''When life gets chaotic, you can always lean on family… even when they’re a little crazy themselves.''

The Upshaws season 2 cast

The Upshaws features Mike Epps in the lead role of Bernard Upshaw, Sr., aka Bennie. He's the family's patriarch and also one of the funniest members of the family. Epps looks impressive in the trailer, showcasing his peculiar style of comedy and sense of humor that defines the show.

As an actor, Epps has been a part of several popular films over the years, including Next Friday, Friday After Next, The Hangover and Resident Evil movies, and many more. His television credits include Survivor's Remorse, Uncle Buck, and many more. The series also stars Kim Fields as Bennie's wife, Regina Upshaw. Fields have been a part of numerous movies and shows, including Living Single, A Question of Faith, The Facts of Life, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned lead actors, the series also stars several others in significant supporting roles, including:

Diamond Lyons as Kelvin Upshaw

Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw

Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner

Page Kennedy as Duck

Journelle Simon as Bernard Upshaw, Jr.

Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Skyes create the show. Skyes is a noted stand-up comedian and actress known for her work in shows like The New Adventures of Old Christine, The Good Fight, and many more.

You can watch The Upshaws season 2 episode 1 on Netflix on June 29, 2022 at 12.00 am PT.

