The Upshaws Season 2 takeaway: Quick fortune fades quickly

The Upshaws returned with its second season on June 29, 2022.

The season was split into two parts, with eight episodes in each half. All eight episodes of the first half were released on Netflix.

While the second season of the series (so far) had an improved storyline, it was still similar to the first thematically and structurally. While the entire installment was entertaining enough, the ending left viewers wondering about the Upshaw family and the repercussions of quick fortune.

The Upshaws Season 2 takeaway: What comes fast goes away fast

Though the entire season dwelled on the Upshaw family's daily shenanigans, which were mostly funny and awkward, the ending left viewers with something to ponder on.

The final episode saw Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) tell his wife, Regina (Kim Fields), that their account had rather quickly been filled with a lot of money.

Though the influx was abrupt, Bennie and Regina felt rich for a solid two minutes. They even agreed to give their two young daughters an allowance.

The whole thing came crashing down quickly in the second half of the episode. Bennie may or may not have used an illegal method to earn this money. When the topic came up, the show did not explicitly show if Bennie was guilty of anything.

At the end of the episode, Aunt Lucretia (Wanda Sykes) walked into the garage where Bennie and Regina were present.

After the sisters got into another argument (continuing from the penultimate episode), Lucretia loudly claimed that she was the owner of the garage. At this point, two police officers walked in and announced that the garage was involved in the illegal trading of parts.

Though Bennie tried to reason with the officers, the next shot showed him in a jail cell, with Lucretia in another cell.

The episode did not explicitly show what Bennie had done, but it proved that quick money comes with a price. The two main characters ended up in prison, despite Lucretia being innocent, due to some kind of illegal trade that Bennie participated in. While it brought him quick money, it extracted a high cost.

Viewers were left to wonder what would happen to Bennie and Lucretia and how they would wiggle their way out of the situation. Even if they do get out of the situation, it will be difficult for Bennie to clean up this mess.

What is The Upshaws all about?

The Upshaws is an American sitcom from the production house of Netflix that replicates the charm and format of multi-camera sitcoms from the past.

The show follows the Upshaw family, especially its patriarch Bennie Upshaw, as they navigate their way through a hoard of complicated and awkward situations.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"In Indiana, a working-class African American family struggles to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it."

All episodes of The Upshaws are now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far